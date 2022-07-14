Aspen Cycling Club results: Woody Creek Criterium from July 13, 2022

Racers take part in the Woody Creek Criterium on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek. The race was the latest in the summer-long Aspen Cycling Club series, which has weekly races through August for both road and mountain bikers.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

WOODY CREEK CRITERIUM

From Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Congratulations to Jacques Houot (age 87) on 30+ years racing with ACC. Jacques has announced he is retiring from racing and this was his last race. Way to go Frenchy!!



Men’s A 17 Laps — Wave 3

1—0:40:59—BECK, George—Strafe/STRAFE x MountainFLOW Eco-Wax

2—0:40:59—STEPCHUK, Justin

3—0:40:59—SHANKS, Cooper—Basalt Bike & Ski

4—0:41:01—STROKES, Gregory—Resqwater

5—0:42:46—JACOBI, Kevin—Limelight Hotels

Men’s B 15 Laps — Wave 2

1—0:38:51—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork

2—0:38:52—CHERNOSKY, David—Groove Subaru

3—0:38:54—DAVENPORT, Topher

4—0:38:54—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski

5—0:38:55—MISCHKE, Joel—Basalt Bike & Ski

6—0:38:56—RISPOLI, Maxwell—The Meatballs

7—0:38:58—FUNK, Adam—The Meatballs

8—0:38:59—FRACKLETON, Riley

9—0:38:59—MAPLE, Michael—Hub of Aspen

10—0:39:05—PURKENAS, Algirdas

11—0:39:10—CIBULSKY, John

12—0:40:07—WILLIAMS, Brian

13—0:40:07—VOORHEES, Peter

14—0:40:00 (-1 Lap)—BURRUS, Charles

15—0:40:22 (-1 Lap)—BURKLEY, Rich—Limelight Hotels

DNF—ELLIOT, Simon—Basalt Bike & Ski

DNF—KIERNAN, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs

Women’s C 11 Laps — Wave 1

1—0:32:45 (-1 Lap)—KANAYAN, Heidi

2—0:32:14 (-2 Laps)—TRAINOR, Megan

Men’s C 11 Laps — Wave 1

1—0:31:20—MERRILL, Nate

2—0:31:24—CAVANAUGH, Mike

3—0:33:31—MURPHY, Mark—Basalt Bike & Ski

Men 50+ 11 Laps — Wave 1

1—0:31:49—ROSEBERRY, Christopher

2—0:33:29—CHILSON, Chip—Aspen Sports Performance/Litespeed

Women 60+ 11 Laps — Wave 1

1—0:33:28—CALLAHAN, Kathleen—Limelight Hotels

Men 60+ 11 Laps — Wave 1

1—0:31:19—SIRIANNI, Phil—Basalt Bike & Ski

2—0:31:24—GIBANS, Jon—Basalt Bike & Ski

3—0:31:24—PAUSSA, Jim—Hub of Aspen

4—0:31:25—SMITH, Wade

5—0:31:25—ARMSTRONG, Mike—Basalt Bike & Ski

6—0:32:04—SLIVA, Glenn—Basalt Bike & Ski

7—0:32:09—LEHMAN, Henry

8—0:32:02 (-2 Laps)—BURRUS, Gene

Men 70+ 11 Laps — Wave 1

1—0:31:26—HANDWERK, Jeff

2—0:33:31—OLENICK, Bob

3—0:33:46—PHILLIPS, John—Limelight Hotels

4—0:33:20 (-1 Lap)—CROSS, Ed—Limelight Hotels

5—0:34:04 (-1 Lap)—IRELAND, Mick

6—0:34:30 (-1 Lap)—JONES, Larry

7—0:31:47 (-2 Laps)—ADAMSON, John—Twisted Spokes Racing

DNF—OVEREYNDER, Phil—Limelight Hotels

Men 80+ 11 Laps — Wave 1

1—0:32:49 (-3 Laps)—HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy

High School Girls 11 Laps — Wave 1

1—0:31:29—HEATH, Megan—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team



Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org . Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org .