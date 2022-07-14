Aspen Cycling Club results: Woody Creek Criterium from July 13, 2022
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
WOODY CREEK CRITERIUM
From Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Congratulations to Jacques Houot (age 87) on 30+ years racing with ACC. Jacques has announced he is retiring from racing and this was his last race. Way to go Frenchy!!
Men’s A 17 Laps — Wave 3
1—0:40:59—BECK, George—Strafe/STRAFE x MountainFLOW Eco-Wax
2—0:40:59—STEPCHUK, Justin
3—0:40:59—SHANKS, Cooper—Basalt Bike & Ski
4—0:41:01—STROKES, Gregory—Resqwater
5—0:42:46—JACOBI, Kevin—Limelight Hotels
Men’s B 15 Laps — Wave 2
1—0:38:51—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
2—0:38:52—CHERNOSKY, David—Groove Subaru
3—0:38:54—DAVENPORT, Topher
4—0:38:54—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski
5—0:38:55—MISCHKE, Joel—Basalt Bike & Ski
6—0:38:56—RISPOLI, Maxwell—The Meatballs
7—0:38:58—FUNK, Adam—The Meatballs
8—0:38:59—FRACKLETON, Riley
9—0:38:59—MAPLE, Michael—Hub of Aspen
10—0:39:05—PURKENAS, Algirdas
11—0:39:10—CIBULSKY, John
12—0:40:07—WILLIAMS, Brian
13—0:40:07—VOORHEES, Peter
14—0:40:00 (-1 Lap)—BURRUS, Charles
15—0:40:22 (-1 Lap)—BURKLEY, Rich—Limelight Hotels
DNF—ELLIOT, Simon—Basalt Bike & Ski
DNF—KIERNAN, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs
Women’s C 11 Laps — Wave 1
1—0:32:45 (-1 Lap)—KANAYAN, Heidi
2—0:32:14 (-2 Laps)—TRAINOR, Megan
Men’s C 11 Laps — Wave 1
1—0:31:20—MERRILL, Nate
2—0:31:24—CAVANAUGH, Mike
3—0:33:31—MURPHY, Mark—Basalt Bike & Ski
Men 50+ 11 Laps — Wave 1
1—0:31:49—ROSEBERRY, Christopher
2—0:33:29—CHILSON, Chip—Aspen Sports Performance/Litespeed
Women 60+ 11 Laps — Wave 1
1—0:33:28—CALLAHAN, Kathleen—Limelight Hotels
Men 60+ 11 Laps — Wave 1
1—0:31:19—SIRIANNI, Phil—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—0:31:24—GIBANS, Jon—Basalt Bike & Ski
3—0:31:24—PAUSSA, Jim—Hub of Aspen
4—0:31:25—SMITH, Wade
5—0:31:25—ARMSTRONG, Mike—Basalt Bike & Ski
6—0:32:04—SLIVA, Glenn—Basalt Bike & Ski
7—0:32:09—LEHMAN, Henry
8—0:32:02 (-2 Laps)—BURRUS, Gene
Men 70+ 11 Laps — Wave 1
1—0:31:26—HANDWERK, Jeff
2—0:33:31—OLENICK, Bob
3—0:33:46—PHILLIPS, John—Limelight Hotels
4—0:33:20 (-1 Lap)—CROSS, Ed—Limelight Hotels
5—0:34:04 (-1 Lap)—IRELAND, Mick
6—0:34:30 (-1 Lap)—JONES, Larry
7—0:31:47 (-2 Laps)—ADAMSON, John—Twisted Spokes Racing
DNF—OVEREYNDER, Phil—Limelight Hotels
Men 80+ 11 Laps — Wave 1
1—0:32:49 (-3 Laps)—HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy
High School Girls 11 Laps — Wave 1
1—0:31:29—HEATH, Megan—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
Aspen Cycling Club results: Woody Creek Criterium from July 13, 2022
Aspen Cycling Club results: Woody Creek Criterium
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User