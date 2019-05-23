Aspen Cycling Club results: Spring Gulch Hill Climb road bike race from May 22, 2019
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
SPRING GULCH HILL CLIMB ROAD BIKE RACEFROM WEDNESDAY, MAY 22, 2019
Mens A (Open) 6.6 Miles
1 0:28:21 WACHTENDORF, Brett
2 0:29:30 TRAPANI, Lucca
3 0:29:42 LARSON, Chance RFMBA Trail Agents
4 0:30:57 GRAYBILL, Marshall
5 0:31:13 STROKES, Gregory STRAFE
6 0:31:34 JACOBI, Kevin Limelight Hotel
7 0:31:41 WAINHOLD, Robert Aloha Mountain Cyclery
8 0:32:00 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents
9 0:32:11 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel
10 0:33:02 GLASS, Stephen MAD Pack
11 0:33:19 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen
12 0:33:26 RALSTON, Andrew Basalt Bike & Ski
13 0:33:48 MIX, Kevin
14 0:38:30 TEAHEN, Keith
Womens A (Open) 6.6 Miles
1 0:37:07 LAPOINT, Kara
Mens B (Advanced) 6.6 Miles
1 0:34:04 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski
2 0:34:18 KOORN, Jan Pieter Limelight Hotel
3 0:34:21 DORN, Gabe
4 0:34:29 JOHNSON, Finn Basalt Bike & Ski
5 0:34:34 PETERSON, Bryn CRMS
6 0:35:01 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski
7 0:35:02 VIDAMOUR, Steven
8 0:35:10 YATES, Chad
9 0:36:24 MISCHKE, Joel Basalt Bike & Ski
10 0:37:31 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen
11 0:37:45 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski
12 0:38:12 LINN, John Limelight Hotel
13 0:38:24 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel
14 0:39:31 CHERNOSKY, David Sklar Masters Racing
15 0:39:40 GOERGEN, Peter Limelight Hotel
16 0:45:33 MILLSTONE, David Roaring Fork Cycling
DNF SMITH, Larry Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
DQ DENNY, Steve
Mens C (Novice) 6.6 Miles
1 0:35:00 REHL, John RFMBA Trail Agents
2 0:37:49 JOHNSON, Brian Hub of Aspen
3 0:38:20 BEERS, Seth
4 0:39:48 MERRILL, Nate
5 0:41:23 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling
Womens C (Novice) 6.6 Miles
1 0:39:45 KNOTT, Courtney
2 0:42:30 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel
3 0:43:52 WALDRON, Lauren
Mens Masters (50+) 6.6 Miles
1 0:38:12 DIMARIA, Danny Hub of Aspen
2 0:38:25 DUBE, Matt
3 0:42:31 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance/Litespeed
4 0:49:30 GOBA, Agustin
Mens Grand Masters (60+) 6.6 Miles
1 0:35:28 KREUZ, Kevin
2 0:38:23 PIERCE, Danny
Mens Super Grand Masters (70+) 6.6 Miles
1 0:42:52 GRICE, John
2 0:43:57 CROSS, Ed Limelight Hotel
3 0:44:35 OLENICK, Bob
4 0:45:15 ADAMSON, John Twisted Spokes Racing
5 0:45:16 JONES, Larry
6 0:45:17 IRELAND, Michael
7 0:50:53 OVEREYNDER, Phil
High School Girls (grades 9-12) 6.6 Miles
1 0:42:23 HEATH, Megan Basalt High School MTB Team
Race Marshals: Kristen Heath, Dawn Kopf, Sam Barney, Kati Glass, Chris Roseberry, Scott Mercier
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
