Aspen Cycling Club results: Spring Gulch Hill Climb road bike race from May 22, 2019

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

SPRING GULCH HILL CLIMB ROAD BIKE RACE

FROM WEDNESDAY, MAY 22, 2019

Mens A (Open) 6.6 Miles

1 0:28:21 WACHTENDORF, Brett

2 0:29:30 TRAPANI, Lucca

3 0:29:42 LARSON, Chance RFMBA Trail Agents

4 0:30:57 GRAYBILL, Marshall

5 0:31:13 STROKES, Gregory STRAFE

6 0:31:34 JACOBI, Kevin Limelight Hotel

7 0:31:41 WAINHOLD, Robert Aloha Mountain Cyclery

8 0:32:00 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents

9 0:32:11 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel

10 0:33:02 GLASS, Stephen MAD Pack

11 0:33:19 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen

12 0:33:26 RALSTON, Andrew Basalt Bike & Ski

13 0:33:48 MIX, Kevin

14 0:38:30 TEAHEN, Keith

Womens A (Open) 6.6 Miles

1 0:37:07 LAPOINT, Kara

Mens B (Advanced) 6.6 Miles

1 0:34:04 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski

2 0:34:18 KOORN, Jan Pieter Limelight Hotel

3 0:34:21 DORN, Gabe

4 0:34:29 JOHNSON, Finn Basalt Bike & Ski

5 0:34:34 PETERSON, Bryn CRMS

6 0:35:01 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski

7 0:35:02 VIDAMOUR, Steven

8 0:35:10 YATES, Chad

9 0:36:24 MISCHKE, Joel Basalt Bike & Ski

10 0:37:31 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen

11 0:37:45 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski

12 0:38:12 LINN, John Limelight Hotel

13 0:38:24 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel

14 0:39:31 CHERNOSKY, David Sklar Masters Racing

15 0:39:40 GOERGEN, Peter Limelight Hotel

16 0:45:33 MILLSTONE, David Roaring Fork Cycling

DNF SMITH, Larry Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork

DQ DENNY, Steve

Mens C (Novice) 6.6 Miles

1 0:35:00 REHL, John RFMBA Trail Agents

2 0:37:49 JOHNSON, Brian Hub of Aspen

3 0:38:20 BEERS, Seth

4 0:39:48 MERRILL, Nate

5 0:41:23 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling

Womens C (Novice) 6.6 Miles

1 0:39:45 KNOTT, Courtney

2 0:42:30 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel

3 0:43:52 WALDRON, Lauren

Mens Masters (50+) 6.6 Miles

1 0:38:12 DIMARIA, Danny Hub of Aspen

2 0:38:25 DUBE, Matt

3 0:42:31 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance/Litespeed

4 0:49:30 GOBA, Agustin

Mens Grand Masters (60+) 6.6 Miles

1 0:35:28 KREUZ, Kevin

2 0:38:23 PIERCE, Danny

Mens Super Grand Masters (70+) 6.6 Miles

1 0:42:52 GRICE, John

2 0:43:57 CROSS, Ed Limelight Hotel

3 0:44:35 OLENICK, Bob

4 0:45:15 ADAMSON, John Twisted Spokes Racing

5 0:45:16 JONES, Larry

6 0:45:17 IRELAND, Michael

7 0:50:53 OVEREYNDER, Phil

High School Girls (grades 9-12) 6.6 Miles

1 0:42:23 HEATH, Megan Basalt High School MTB Team

Race Marshals: Kristen Heath, Dawn Kopf, Sam Barney, Kati Glass, Chris Roseberry, Scott Mercier

