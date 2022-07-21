Aspen Cycling Club results: Snowmass Discovery Circuit MTB race from July 20
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
SNOWMASS DISCOVERY CIRCUIT
From Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Men’s A Long Course — Wave 1
1—1:11:38—SHANKS, Cooper—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—1:14:37—JACOBI, Kevin—Limelight Hotels
Men’s B Long Course — Wave 1
1—1:17:56—RISPOLI, Maxwell—The Meatballs
2—1:18:44—VOORHEES, Peter
3—1:22:30—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
4—1:23:12—KLUG, Chris
5—1:23:16—ATWELL, Jonathon
6—1:25:10—WILLIAMS, Brian
7—1:26:23—MISCHKE, Joel—Basalt Bike & Ski
8—1:28:57—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski
9—1:29:48—MAPLE, Michael—Hub of Aspen
10—1:31:20—CIBULSKY, John
11—1:36:05—CHERNOSKY, David—Groove Subaru
12—1:40:02—BURKLEY, Rich—Limelight Hotels
13—2:06:18—WILSON, Silas
14—2:06:37—WILSON, Brian
15—2:06:40—WILSON, Vaughn
Women 50+ Short Course — Wave 2
1—1:15:49—SHAW, Sara—Limelight Hotels
Men 50+ Short Course — Wave 2
1—1:05:01—TRANTOW, George—Valley Ortho
2—1:05:44—DUBE, Matt
3—1:06:00—COLE, Jeffrey—Hub of Aspen
Men 60+ Short Course — Wave 2
1—1:03:25—SIRIANNI, Phil—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—1:04:15—ARMSTRONG, Mike—Basalt Bike & Ski
3—1:14:26—SLIVA, Glenn—Basalt Bike & Ski
Men 70+ Short Course — Wave 2
1—1:19:04—JONES, Larry
High School Girls Short Course — Wave 2
1—1:08:13—LAZAR, Hazel—CRMS
2—1:16:00—BIER-MOEBIUS, Alexis—CRMS
Race Marshals: John Adamson, Peter Santini, Jon Gibans, Steve Denny, Adam Funk
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
