Aspen Cycling Club results: Snowmass Discovery Circuit MTB race from Aug. 18, 2021
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB RESULTS
DISCOVERY CIRCUIT MTB RACE
FROM WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18, 2021
PLACE-TIME-NUMBER-NAME-ACC POINTS
WAVE 1 — Long Course
Men’s A
1—1:09:27—96—CARPENTER, Corbin—30
2—1:09:46—17—JACOBI, Kevin—28
3—1:10:06—32—STROKES, Gregory—26
4—1:14:56—180—SHEA, Michael—24
WAVE 2 — Long Course
Women’s A
1—1:24:09—11—KNOTT, Courtney—30
2—1:28:46—76—BORCHERS, Emma—28
Men’s B
1—1:14:29—216—SHAW, Spencer
2—1:14:59—161—KLUG, Chris—30
3—1:15:31—18—TUDDENHAM, Luke—28
4—1:15:34—36—SMITH, Larry—26
5—1:19:22—75—BORCHERS, David—24
6—1:20:14—28—ADAMS, Casey—22
7—1:22:01—80—LOHR, Brett—20
8—1:22:29—47—WILLIAMS, Brian—18
9—1:24:26—190—LOGAN, Mark—16
10—1:27:34—56—CIBULSKY, John—14
11—1:27:53—49—KIERNAN, Ryan—12
DNF—58—CHERNOSKY, David
DNF—178—CALLE, Juan Diego
WAVE 3 — Short Course
Women’s B
1—0:59:04—98—HEATH, Megan—30
Women’s C
1—1:07:47—24—SHAW, Sara—30
High School Boys
1—0:48:31—87—HUMPHREY, Dante—30
2—0:49:12—85—PITTZ, Tiernan—28
3—0:53:36—97—HEATH, Liam—26
4—1:07:23—95—SKAGEN, Oliver—24
Men 50+
1—0:56:54—214—COLE, Jeffrey—30
2—0:58:29—44—TRANTOW, George—28
3—1:01:19—140—DIMARIA, Danny—26
Men 60+
1—0:55:28—131—PAUSSA, Jim—30
2—0:56:28—33—GIBANS, Jon—28
3—1:11:34—27—SLIVA, Glenn—26
DNF—52—ARMSTRONG, Mike
Men 70+
1—1:14:13—29—JONES, Larry—30
