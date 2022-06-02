 Aspen Cycling Club results: Snowmass Circuit Race from June 1, 2022 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Cycling Club results: Snowmass Circuit Race from June 1, 2022

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

SNOWMASS CIRCUIT RACE

FROM WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1, 2022

Men’s A (5 Laps)

1—0:45:00—BECK, George—STRAFE/MountainFLOW Eco-Wax

2—0:45:01—SHANKS, Cooper—Basalt Bike & Ski


3—0:45:02—STROKES, Gregory—Resqwater

4—0:45:12—JACOBI, Kevin—Limelight Hotels

5—0:45:29—PETERSON, Butch—RFMBA Trail Agents

6—0:46:03—KOSTER, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs

7—0:48:59—HUMPHREY, Dante—Team Colorado Cycling

8—0:49:46—STARK, Milo—Freaks Racing

9—0:53:50—PITTZ, Tiernan—CRMS

Men’s B (5 Laps)

1—0:46:51—INKINEN, Sami

2—0:48:19—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski

3—0:48:19—CALLAHAN, John—Limelight Hotels

4—0:49:21—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork

5—0:50:25—FUNK, Adam—The Meatballs

6—0:50:26—RISPOLI, Maxwell—The Meatballs

7—0:50:27—ELLIOT, Simon—Basalt Bike & Ski

8—0:50:49—WILLIAMS, Brian

9—0:51:54—CIBULSKY, John

10—0:52:27—HEATH, Liam—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

11—0:52:57—CHERNOSKY, David—Groove Subaru

12—0:52:58—ETTLINGER, Jared

13—0:56:08—FRENCH, Ryland

DNF—DUNN, Liam

Women’s C (3 Laps)

1—0:37:15—JACOBI, Jess—Limelight Hotels

2—0:50:11—SHARPLEY, Juliann—Limelight Hotels

3—1:03:16—TULLAR, Delaney

Men’s C (3 Laps)

1—0:34:13—MERRILL, Nate

2—0:35:14—MURPHY, Mark—Basalt Bike & Ski

Women 50+ (3 Laps)

1—0:37:37—SHAW, Sara—Limelight Hotels

Men 50+ (3 Laps)

1—0:30:42—LANDGRAFF, Peter—Celebrity/Chalet

2—0:33:54—TRANTOW, George—Valley Ortho

3—0:35:40—CHILSON, Chip—Aspen Sports Performance/Litespeed

Women 60+ (3 Laps)

1—0:36:21—CALLAHAN, Kathleen—Limelight Hotels/Limelight

Men 60+ (3 Laps)

1—0:30:51—SIRIANNI, Phil—Basalt Bike & Ski

2—0:32:32—SMITH, Wade

3—0:32:53—PAUSSA, Jim—Hub of Aspen

4—0:33:05—GIBANS, Jon—Basalt Bike & Ski

5—0:33:49—ARMSTRONG, Mike—Basalt Bike & Ski

Men 70+ (3 Laps)

1—0:30:56—KREUZ, Kevin

2—0:31:09—LYONS, Steve—Basalt Bike & Ski

3—0:31:59—HANDWERK, Jeff

4—0:35:05—OLENICK, Bob

5—0:36:31—ADAMSON, John—Twisted Spokes Racing

6—0:38:32—OVEREYNDER, Phil—Limelight Hotels

7—0:39:25—CROSS, Ed—Limelight Hotels

8—0:40:56—D’AGOSTINO, Jim

9—0:41:11—GRICE, John

High School Girls (3 Laps)

1—0:34:47—HEATH, Megan—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

Race Marshals: Cathy Porter, Jacques Frenchy Houot, Michael Kurnik, Tyler Newton, Gardner Morrow

Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.

Outdoors
