Aspen Cycling Club results: Snowmass Circuit Race from June 1, 2022
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
SNOWMASS CIRCUIT RACE
FROM WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1, 2022
Men’s A (5 Laps)
1—0:45:00—BECK, George—STRAFE/MountainFLOW Eco-Wax
2—0:45:01—SHANKS, Cooper—Basalt Bike & Ski
3—0:45:02—STROKES, Gregory—Resqwater
4—0:45:12—JACOBI, Kevin—Limelight Hotels
5—0:45:29—PETERSON, Butch—RFMBA Trail Agents
6—0:46:03—KOSTER, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs
7—0:48:59—HUMPHREY, Dante—Team Colorado Cycling
8—0:49:46—STARK, Milo—Freaks Racing
9—0:53:50—PITTZ, Tiernan—CRMS
Men’s B (5 Laps)
1—0:46:51—INKINEN, Sami
2—0:48:19—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski
3—0:48:19—CALLAHAN, John—Limelight Hotels
4—0:49:21—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
5—0:50:25—FUNK, Adam—The Meatballs
6—0:50:26—RISPOLI, Maxwell—The Meatballs
7—0:50:27—ELLIOT, Simon—Basalt Bike & Ski
8—0:50:49—WILLIAMS, Brian
9—0:51:54—CIBULSKY, John
10—0:52:27—HEATH, Liam—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
11—0:52:57—CHERNOSKY, David—Groove Subaru
12—0:52:58—ETTLINGER, Jared
13—0:56:08—FRENCH, Ryland
DNF—DUNN, Liam
Women’s C (3 Laps)
1—0:37:15—JACOBI, Jess—Limelight Hotels
2—0:50:11—SHARPLEY, Juliann—Limelight Hotels
3—1:03:16—TULLAR, Delaney
Men’s C (3 Laps)
1—0:34:13—MERRILL, Nate
2—0:35:14—MURPHY, Mark—Basalt Bike & Ski
Women 50+ (3 Laps)
1—0:37:37—SHAW, Sara—Limelight Hotels
Men 50+ (3 Laps)
1—0:30:42—LANDGRAFF, Peter—Celebrity/Chalet
2—0:33:54—TRANTOW, George—Valley Ortho
3—0:35:40—CHILSON, Chip—Aspen Sports Performance/Litespeed
Women 60+ (3 Laps)
1—0:36:21—CALLAHAN, Kathleen—Limelight Hotels/Limelight
Men 60+ (3 Laps)
1—0:30:51—SIRIANNI, Phil—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—0:32:32—SMITH, Wade
3—0:32:53—PAUSSA, Jim—Hub of Aspen
4—0:33:05—GIBANS, Jon—Basalt Bike & Ski
5—0:33:49—ARMSTRONG, Mike—Basalt Bike & Ski
Men 70+ (3 Laps)
1—0:30:56—KREUZ, Kevin
2—0:31:09—LYONS, Steve—Basalt Bike & Ski
3—0:31:59—HANDWERK, Jeff
4—0:35:05—OLENICK, Bob
5—0:36:31—ADAMSON, John—Twisted Spokes Racing
6—0:38:32—OVEREYNDER, Phil—Limelight Hotels
7—0:39:25—CROSS, Ed—Limelight Hotels
8—0:40:56—D’AGOSTINO, Jim
9—0:41:11—GRICE, John
High School Girls (3 Laps)
1—0:34:47—HEATH, Megan—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Race Marshals: Cathy Porter, Jacques Frenchy Houot, Michael Kurnik, Tyler Newton, Gardner Morrow
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
