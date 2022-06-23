Aspen Cycling Club results: Smuggler-Hunter Creek MTB race from June 22
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
SMUGGLER — HUNTER CREEK MTB RACE
From Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Men’s A Long Course — Wave 1
1—1:01:19—HAMILTON, Simi
2—1:09:41—STROKES, Gregory—Resqwater
3—1:10:01—LEONARD, Scott—Basalt Bike & Ski
4—1:10:48—KOSTER, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs
5—1:14:43—CHERNEY, Canyon—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
6—1:15:05—LOGAN, Levi—WE Development
7—1:15:07—FRIDAY, Samuel—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team/RFHS Mountain Bike Team
8—1:16:03—WILLSEY, Cooper
9—1:17:04—SHEA, Michael
10—1:18:51—SHANKS, Cooper—Basalt Bike & Ski
11—1:20:49—KLEIN, Caden
12—1:22:09—PITTZ, Tiernan—CRMS
13—1:25:57—NEWTON, Tyler—Hub of Aspen
DNF—BERRY, Lucas—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
DNF—ZACHAR, Cormac
Women’s A Long Course — Wave 2
1—1:16:26—YOUNG, Jessie
Men’s B Long Course — Wave 2
1—1:15:25—VOORHEES, Peter
2—1:15:28—CLANCY, Wheeler
3—1:16:29—FRACKLETON, Riley
4—1:16:42—SANTINI, Peter—Limelight Hotels
5—1:19:39—RISPOLI, Maxwell—The Meatballs
6—1:19:41—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
7—1:22:50—ELLIOT, Simon—Basalt Bike & Ski
8—1:22:52—KLUG, Chris
9—1:24:38—MAPLE, Michael—Hub of Aspen
10—1:24:41—CALLAHAN, John—Limelight Hotels
11—1:25:13—WILLIAMS, Brian
12—1:25:26—CARPENTER, Quinn—Roaring Fork High School
13—1:25:28—MISCHKE, Joel—Basalt Bike & Ski
14—1:26:39—LAYNE, Matt
15—1:28:54—CIBULSKY, John
16—1:30:00—FUNK, Adam—The Meatballs
17—1:33:31—MORROW, Gardner
Women 50+ Short Course — Wave 3
1—1:21:05—SHAW, Sara—Limelight Hotels
Men 50+ Short Course — Wave 3
1—1:11:19—TRANTOW, George—Valley Ortho
Men 60+ Short Course — Wave 3
1—1:03:46—GIBANS, Jon—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—1:07:23—ARMSTRONG, Mike—Basalt Bike & Ski
Men 70+ Short Course — Wave 3
1—1:21:00—JONES, Larry
2—1:50:05—ADAMSON, John—Twisted Spokes Racing
High School Girls Short Course — Wave 3
1—1:07:01—HEATH, Megan—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Race Marshals: Liam Heath, John Grice, Jacques Frenchy Houot, Tristan Trantow, Ed Cross, Steve Denny, Jared Ettlinger
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
