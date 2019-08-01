Aspen Cycling Club results: Smuggler-Hunter Creek MTB race from July 31

Aspen Cycling Club

Courtesy

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

SMUGGLER — HUNTER CREEK

FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 31, 2019

Mens A (Open) Long Course

1 1:10:53 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents

2 1:11:53 TRAPANI, Lucca

3 1:12:17 SANTINI, Peter Limelight Hotel

4 1:12:53 CHEEVER, Jeff Tokyo Joe’s – Yeti’s Grind Coffee

5 1:12:54 BRANDT, Chris Honey Stinger/Bontrager

6 1:16:18 JACOBI, Kevin Limelight Hotel

7 1:19:13 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen

8 1:19:38 RALSTON, Andrew Basalt Bike & Ski

DNF STROKES, Gregory STRAFE

DNF ELLIS-FERRARA, Christoper

Womens A (Open) Long Course

1 1:24:58 TORY, Caroline Hub of Aspen

2 1:33:44 BRYANT, Lee

3 1:35:21 JONES, Lindsay RFMBA Trail Agents

Mens B (Advanced) Long Course

1 1:12:02 KELLY, Christian Limelight Hotel

2 1:13:21 VIOLA, John

3 1:13:41 PLETCHER, Evan

4 1:14:07 VOORHEES, Peter

5 1:14:48 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski

6 1:16:43 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen

7 1:18:05 SMITH, Larry Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork

8 1:19:52 PETERSON, Bryn CRMS

9 1:20:19 STARK, Milo Freaks

10 1:20:42 ETTLINGER, Jared

11 1:21:01 LAMM, Matt Limelight Hotel

12 1:23:07 METCALF, Ian Basalt Bike & Ski

13 1:23:35 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski

14 1:24:33 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel

15 1:25:35 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski

16 1:26:24 THOMPSON, Nigel

17 1:29:54 CHERNOSKY, David Sklar Masters Racing

18 1:30:29 WILLIAMS, Brian

DNF ZEEB, Josh

DNF LETZERICH, Palmer

Womens B (Advanced) Short Course

1 1:24:01 KAMPE, Anastacia

Mens C (Novice) Short Course

1 1:00:28 OWEN, Tim

2 1:02:18 BEERS, Seth

3 1:02:19 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling

4 1:06:11 MURPHY, Marshall

Womens C (Novice) Short Course

1 1:09:03 BENTZIN, Megan

2 1:19:44 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel

Mens Masters (50+) Short Course

1 1:01:50 ARMSTRONG, Mike Basalt Bike & Ski

DNF GOBA, Agustin

Mens Grand Masters (60+) Short Course

1 1:00:54 PAUSSA, Jim Hub of Aspen

Womens Grand Masters (60+) Short Course

1 1:14:03 LAUGHREN, Dana

Mens Super Grand Masters (70+) Short Course

1 1:11:52 JONES, Larry

High School Boys (grades 9-12) Short Course

1 0:53:16 WEISS, Anders Aspen High MTB Team / AVSC

2 0:57:19 LOGAN, Levi Basalt Bike & Ski

3 0:59:07 CARPENTER, Corbin Roaring Fork Cycling

High School Girls (grades 9-12) Short Course

1 1:11:27 HEATH, Megan Basalt High MTB Team

Middle School Boys (grades 5-8) Short Course

1 0:57:26 KELLY, Chase Limelight Hotel

2 1:32:18 HEATH, Liam

— Race Marshals: Mark Logan, Jacques Frenchy Houot, Victor Major, Chris Kelly, Paul Viola, Jon Gibans, James Elliot

— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.