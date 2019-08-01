Aspen Cycling Club results: Smuggler-Hunter Creek MTB race from July 31
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
SMUGGLER — HUNTER CREEK
FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 31, 2019
Mens A (Open) Long Course
1 1:10:53 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents
2 1:11:53 TRAPANI, Lucca
3 1:12:17 SANTINI, Peter Limelight Hotel
4 1:12:53 CHEEVER, Jeff Tokyo Joe’s – Yeti’s Grind Coffee
5 1:12:54 BRANDT, Chris Honey Stinger/Bontrager
6 1:16:18 JACOBI, Kevin Limelight Hotel
7 1:19:13 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen
8 1:19:38 RALSTON, Andrew Basalt Bike & Ski
DNF STROKES, Gregory STRAFE
DNF ELLIS-FERRARA, Christoper
Womens A (Open) Long Course
1 1:24:58 TORY, Caroline Hub of Aspen
2 1:33:44 BRYANT, Lee
3 1:35:21 JONES, Lindsay RFMBA Trail Agents
Mens B (Advanced) Long Course
1 1:12:02 KELLY, Christian Limelight Hotel
2 1:13:21 VIOLA, John
3 1:13:41 PLETCHER, Evan
4 1:14:07 VOORHEES, Peter
5 1:14:48 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski
6 1:16:43 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen
7 1:18:05 SMITH, Larry Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
8 1:19:52 PETERSON, Bryn CRMS
9 1:20:19 STARK, Milo Freaks
10 1:20:42 ETTLINGER, Jared
11 1:21:01 LAMM, Matt Limelight Hotel
12 1:23:07 METCALF, Ian Basalt Bike & Ski
13 1:23:35 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski
14 1:24:33 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel
15 1:25:35 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski
16 1:26:24 THOMPSON, Nigel
17 1:29:54 CHERNOSKY, David Sklar Masters Racing
18 1:30:29 WILLIAMS, Brian
DNF ZEEB, Josh
DNF LETZERICH, Palmer
Womens B (Advanced) Short Course
1 1:24:01 KAMPE, Anastacia
Mens C (Novice) Short Course
1 1:00:28 OWEN, Tim
2 1:02:18 BEERS, Seth
3 1:02:19 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling
4 1:06:11 MURPHY, Marshall
Womens C (Novice) Short Course
1 1:09:03 BENTZIN, Megan
2 1:19:44 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel
Mens Masters (50+) Short Course
1 1:01:50 ARMSTRONG, Mike Basalt Bike & Ski
DNF GOBA, Agustin
Mens Grand Masters (60+) Short Course
1 1:00:54 PAUSSA, Jim Hub of Aspen
Womens Grand Masters (60+) Short Course
1 1:14:03 LAUGHREN, Dana
Mens Super Grand Masters (70+) Short Course
1 1:11:52 JONES, Larry
High School Boys (grades 9-12) Short Course
1 0:53:16 WEISS, Anders Aspen High MTB Team / AVSC
2 0:57:19 LOGAN, Levi Basalt Bike & Ski
3 0:59:07 CARPENTER, Corbin Roaring Fork Cycling
High School Girls (grades 9-12) Short Course
1 1:11:27 HEATH, Megan Basalt High MTB Team
Middle School Boys (grades 5-8) Short Course
1 0:57:26 KELLY, Chase Limelight Hotel
2 1:32:18 HEATH, Liam
— Race Marshals: Mark Logan, Jacques Frenchy Houot, Victor Major, Chris Kelly, Paul Viola, Jon Gibans, James Elliot
— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
