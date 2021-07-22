Aspen Cycling Club results: Smuggler-Hunter Creek MTB race from July 21, 2021
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB RESULTS
SMUGGLER-HUNTER CREEK MTB RACE
FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 21, 2021
PLACE—TIME—NUMBER—NAME—ACC POINTS
Men’s A (long course – wave 1)
1—1:00:00—105—HAMILTON, Simi
2—1:04:34—179—SMITH, Jimmy
3—1:07:12—271—KELLY, Christian
4—1:09:44—96—CARPENTER, Corbin—30
5—1:10:22—2—KOSTER, Ryan—28
6—1:11:12—180—SHEA, Michael—26
7—1:15:01—59—METCALF, Ian—24
8—1:18:13—17—JACOBI, Kevin—22
9—2:12:20—3—NEWTON, Tyler—20
Women’s A (long course – wave 2)
1—1:22:01—11—KNOTT, Courtney—30
2—1:31:51—119—BRYANT, Lee
Men’s B (long course – wave 2)
1—1:21:25—162—MAPLE, Michael—30
2—1:21:26—28—ADAMS, Casey—28
3—1:22:24—47—WILLIAMS, Brian—26
4—1:26:11—13—BURKLEY, Rich—24
5—1:27:14—58—CHERNOSKY, David—22
6—1:28:16—56—CIBULSKY, John—20
7—1:29:08—49—KIERNAN, Ryan—18
8—1:29:10—176—LETZERICH, Palmer
9—1:32:35—35—TRANTOW, Tristan—16
10—1:36:42—36—SMITH, Larry—14
11—1:45:31—177—FRENCH, Ryland
High School Boys (short course – wave 3)
1—0:55:07—85—PITTZ, Tiernan—30
2—0:57:02—146—KAROW, Will—28
3—1:05:37—97—HEATH, Liam—26
Womens C (short course – wave 3)
1—1:13:15—24—SHAW, Sara—30
2—1:31:01—199—MOON, Dana—28
Women 50+ (short course – wave 3)
1—1:14:11—81—OLSEN, Beth—30
Men 50+ (short course – wave 3)
1—1:05:36—44—TRANTOW, George—30
2—1:06:33—140—DIMARIA, Danny—28
Women 60+ (short course – wave 3)
1—1:10:49—151—LAUGHREN, Dana
Men 60+ (short course – wave 3)
1—1:01:25—33—GIBANS, Jon—30
Men 70+ (short course – wave 3)
1—1:19:44—29—JONES, Larry—30
