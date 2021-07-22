 Aspen Cycling Club results: Smuggler-Hunter Creek MTB race from July 21, 2021 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Cycling Club results: Smuggler-Hunter Creek MTB race from July 21, 2021

News News |

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir.
Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB RESULTS

SMUGGLER-HUNTER CREEK MTB RACE

FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 21, 2021

PLACE—TIME—NUMBER—NAME—ACC POINTS

Men’s A (long course – wave 1)

1—1:00:00—105—HAMILTON, Simi

2—1:04:34—179—SMITH, Jimmy

3—1:07:12—271—KELLY, Christian

4—1:09:44—96—CARPENTER, Corbin—30

5—1:10:22—2—KOSTER, Ryan—28

6—1:11:12—180—SHEA, Michael—26

7—1:15:01—59—METCALF, Ian—24

8—1:18:13—17—JACOBI, Kevin—22

9—2:12:20—3—NEWTON, Tyler—20

Women’s A (long course – wave 2)

1—1:22:01—11—KNOTT, Courtney—30

2—1:31:51—119—BRYANT, Lee

Men’s B (long course – wave 2)

1—1:21:25—162—MAPLE, Michael—30

2—1:21:26—28—ADAMS, Casey—28

3—1:22:24—47—WILLIAMS, Brian—26

4—1:26:11—13—BURKLEY, Rich—24

5—1:27:14—58—CHERNOSKY, David—22

6—1:28:16—56—CIBULSKY, John—20

7—1:29:08—49—KIERNAN, Ryan—18

8—1:29:10—176—LETZERICH, Palmer

9—1:32:35—35—TRANTOW, Tristan—16

10—1:36:42—36—SMITH, Larry—14

11—1:45:31—177—FRENCH, Ryland

High School Boys (short course – wave 3)

1—0:55:07—85—PITTZ, Tiernan—30

2—0:57:02—146—KAROW, Will—28

3—1:05:37—97—HEATH, Liam—26

Womens C (short course – wave 3)

1—1:13:15—24—SHAW, Sara—30

2—1:31:01—199—MOON, Dana—28

Women 50+ (short course – wave 3)

1—1:14:11—81—OLSEN, Beth—30

Men 50+ (short course – wave 3)

1—1:05:36—44—TRANTOW, George—30

2—1:06:33—140—DIMARIA, Danny—28

Women 60+ (short course – wave 3)

1—1:10:49—151—LAUGHREN, Dana

Men 60+ (short course – wave 3)

1—1:01:25—33—GIBANS, Jon—30

Men 70+ (short course – wave 3)

1—1:19:44—29—JONES, Larry—30

