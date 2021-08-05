 Aspen Cycling Club results: Sky Mountain MTB race from Aug. 4, 2021 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Cycling Club results: Sky Mountain MTB race from Aug. 4, 2021

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB RESULTS

SKY MOUNTAIN MTB RACE

FROM WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4, 2021

PLACE—TIME—NUMBER—NAME—ACC POINTS

WAVE 1 — LONG COURSE

Men’s A

1—0:48:35—105—HAMILTON, Simi

2—0:54:14—82—DEWIRE, Markus—30

3—0:54:56—2—KOSTER, Ryan—28

4—0:55:09—32—STROKES, Gregory—26

5—0:55:27—17—JACOBI, Kevin—24

6—0:56:13—22—DENNY, Steve—22

7—1:00:44—59—METCALF, Ian—20

8—1:01:49—3—NEWTON, Tyler—18

9—1:02:24—205—KLEIN, Caden

10—1:06:10—207—DENTON, Corey

WAVE 2 — LONG COURSE

Women’s A

1—1:01:23—11—KNOTT, Courtney—30

2—1:09:50—55—TORY, Caroline—28

3—1:18:29—76—BORCHERS, Emma—26

Men’s B

1—0:59:56—161—KLUG, Chris—30

2—1:00:16—208—BERRY, Lucas—28

3—1:01:09—18—TUDDENHAM, Luke—26

4—1:01:48—190—LOGAN, Mark—24

5—1:04:42—162—MAPLE, Michael—22

6—1:05:42—211—MILLER, Steven

7—1:06:06—36—SMITH, Larry—20

8—1:07:09—47—WILLIAMS, Brian—18

9—1:07:32—132—MISCHKE, Joel—16

10—1:08:45—13—BURKLEY, Rich—14

11—1:08:48—56—CIBULSKY, John—12

12—1:09:03—178—CALLE, Juan Diego

13—1:09:21—49—KIERNAN, Ryan—10

14—1:11:11—58—CHERNOSKY, David—8

WAVE 3 — SHORT COURSE

Women’s B

1—0:48:37—98—HEATH, Megan—30

2—0:55:22—277—KANAYAN, Heidi

Women’s C

1—0:54:46—24—SHAW, Sara—30

Men’s C

1—1:25:00—203—SASLOVE, Alexander

Women 50+

1—1:04:36—209—KENEZ, Mary

Men 50+

1—0:47:22—44—TRANTOW, George—30

2—0:52:44—140—DIMARIA, Danny—28

Men 60+

1—0:45:07—131—PAUSSA, Jim—30

2—0:45:25—33—GIBANS, Jon—28

3—0:48:25—52—ARMSTRONG, Mike—26

4—0:59:33—27—SLIVA, Glenn—24

Men 70+

1—0:58:23—29—JONES, Larry—30

High School Girls

1—0:57:42—99—FRANCIS, Annabelle—30

High School Boys

1—0:42:20—146—KAROW, Will—30

2—0:43:59—97—HEATH, Liam—28

3—0:51:03—95—SKAGEN, Oliver—26

