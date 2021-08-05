Aspen Cycling Club results: Sky Mountain MTB race from Aug. 4, 2021
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB RESULTS
SKY MOUNTAIN MTB RACE
FROM WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4, 2021
PLACE—TIME—NUMBER—NAME—ACC POINTS
WAVE 1 — LONG COURSE
Men’s A
1—0:48:35—105—HAMILTON, Simi
2—0:54:14—82—DEWIRE, Markus—30
3—0:54:56—2—KOSTER, Ryan—28
4—0:55:09—32—STROKES, Gregory—26
5—0:55:27—17—JACOBI, Kevin—24
6—0:56:13—22—DENNY, Steve—22
7—1:00:44—59—METCALF, Ian—20
8—1:01:49—3—NEWTON, Tyler—18
9—1:02:24—205—KLEIN, Caden
10—1:06:10—207—DENTON, Corey
WAVE 2 — LONG COURSE
Women’s A
1—1:01:23—11—KNOTT, Courtney—30
2—1:09:50—55—TORY, Caroline—28
3—1:18:29—76—BORCHERS, Emma—26
Men’s B
1—0:59:56—161—KLUG, Chris—30
2—1:00:16—208—BERRY, Lucas—28
3—1:01:09—18—TUDDENHAM, Luke—26
4—1:01:48—190—LOGAN, Mark—24
5—1:04:42—162—MAPLE, Michael—22
6—1:05:42—211—MILLER, Steven
7—1:06:06—36—SMITH, Larry—20
8—1:07:09—47—WILLIAMS, Brian—18
9—1:07:32—132—MISCHKE, Joel—16
10—1:08:45—13—BURKLEY, Rich—14
11—1:08:48—56—CIBULSKY, John—12
12—1:09:03—178—CALLE, Juan Diego
13—1:09:21—49—KIERNAN, Ryan—10
14—1:11:11—58—CHERNOSKY, David—8
WAVE 3 — SHORT COURSE
Women’s B
1—0:48:37—98—HEATH, Megan—30
2—0:55:22—277—KANAYAN, Heidi
Women’s C
1—0:54:46—24—SHAW, Sara—30
Men’s C
1—1:25:00—203—SASLOVE, Alexander
Women 50+
1—1:04:36—209—KENEZ, Mary
Men 50+
1—0:47:22—44—TRANTOW, George—30
2—0:52:44—140—DIMARIA, Danny—28
Men 60+
1—0:45:07—131—PAUSSA, Jim—30
2—0:45:25—33—GIBANS, Jon—28
3—0:48:25—52—ARMSTRONG, Mike—26
4—0:59:33—27—SLIVA, Glenn—24
Men 70+
1—0:58:23—29—JONES, Larry—30
High School Girls
1—0:57:42—99—FRANCIS, Annabelle—30
High School Boys
1—0:42:20—146—KAROW, Will—30
2—0:43:59—97—HEATH, Liam—28
3—0:51:03—95—SKAGEN, Oliver—26
