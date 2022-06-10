Aspen Cycling Club results: Prince Creek mountain bike race from June 8, 2022
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
PRINCE CREEK MTB RACE
FROM WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8, 2022
Men’s A (Long Course)
1 — 0:38:52 — WILLSEY, Cooper
2 — 0:38:53 — SHANKS, Cooper — Basalt Bike & Ski
3 — 0:38:57 — CARPENTER, Corbin — RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
4 — 0:40:34 — BERRY, Lucas — RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
5 — 0:40:36 — BECK, George — Strafe/STRAFE x MountainFLOW Eco-Wax
6 — 0:40:43 — FRIDAY, Samuel — RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team/RFHS Mountain Bike Team
7 — 0:41:14 — LEONARD, Scott — Basalt Bike & Ski
8 — 0:41:48 — JACOBI, Kevin — Limelight Hotels
9 — 0:43:06 — PETERSON, Butch — RFMBA Trail Agents
10 — 0:43:48 — TRANTOW, Tristan — RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
11 — 0:44:01 — BRANDT, Chris
12 — 0:47:22 — CRAWLEY, Kyle
13 — 0:48:29 — MAGUIRE, Conor
14 — 0:49:55 — LEHMAN, Parker
DNF — LOGAN, Levi — WE Development
Women’s A (Long Course)
1 — 0:49:13 — TORY, Caroline — Hub of Aspen
2 — 0:50:55 — KNOTT, Courtney
3 — 0:51:55 — FREITAG, Lindsey
4 — 0:53:53 — BORCHERS, Emma — RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Men’s B (Long Course)
1 — 0:43:32 — KAROW, Will — RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
2 — 0:45:19 — VOORHEES, Peter
3 — 0:45:35 — SANTINI, Peter — Limelight Hotels
4 — 0:46:07 — SMITH, Larry — Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
5 — 0:46:21 — HEATH, Liam — RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
6 — 0:46:22 — SHERVEN, Michael
7 — 0:46:39 — ADAMS, Casey — Basalt Bike & Ski
8 — 0:47:01 — SMITH, Wyatt
9 — 0:48:10 — MISCHKE, Joel — Basalt Bike & Ski
10 — 0:48:56 — WILLIAMS, Brian
11 — 0:49:14 — CHISM, Cole — Basalt High School MTB Team/Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
12 — 0:49:16 — ELLIOT, Simon — Basalt Bike & Ski
13 — 0:50:19 — BLANCHARD, Devon — Roaring Fork High School
14 — 0:51:06 — FUNK, Adam — The Meatballs
15 — 0:51:19 — MORROW, Gardner
16 — 0:51:21 — MITCHELL, Eric
17 — 0:51:50 — CIBULSKY, John
18 — 0:51:56 — ETTLINGER, Jared
19 — 0:52:03 — DUNN, Liam
20 — 0:52:54 — KENNEDY, Emerson — RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
21 — 0:53:10 — KENNEDY, Todd
22 — 0:53:27 — LAYNE, Matt
23 — 0:54:53 — CHERNOSKY, David — Groove Subaru
Women’s C (Short Course)
1 — 0:47:24 — JACOBI, Jess — Limelight Hotels
Men’s C (Short Course)
1 — 0:35:34 — BEERS, Seth
Men 50+ (Short Course)
1 — 0:39:58 — TRANTOW, George — Valley Ortho
Men 60+ (Short Course)
1 — 0:36:59 — GIBANS, Jon — Basalt Bike & Ski
2 — 0:37:52 — ARMSTRONG, Mike — Basalt Bike & Ski
3 — 0:39:38 — SIRIANNI, Phil — Basalt Bike & Ski
4 — 0:45:38 — SLIVA, Glenn — Basalt Bike & Ski
Men 70+ (Short Course)
1 — 0:49:56 — ADAMSON, John — Twisted Spokes Racing
2 — 0:50:11 — JONES, Larry
3 — 0:55:49 — KIERNAN, Marc
High School Girls (Short Course)
1 — 0:38:52 — HEATH, Megan — RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
2 — 0:43:39 — VILLAFRANCO, Nina — Basalt Bike & Ski
High School Boys (Short Course)
1 — 0:33:55 — CARPENTER, Quinn — Roaring Fork High School
Race Marshals: Cathy Porter, Heidi Kanayan, Tyler Newton, David Hanley, Heidi Mellin, John Grice, Ryan Koster
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
