 Aspen Cycling Club results: Prince Creek MTB race from June 2 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Cycling Club results: Prince Creek MTB race from June 2

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB

PRINCE CREEK MTB RACE RESULTS

FROM WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2, 2021

PLACE—TIME—NUMBER—NAME—ACC POINTS

Women’s A (2 Laps)

1—0:49:23—77—BECK, RACHEL—30

2—0:49:29—112—SPANGLER, Brittany

3—0:52:09—11—KNOTT, Courtney—28

4—0:54:22—111—STARKEY, Kerri

5—0:56:16—119—BRYANT, Lee

6—0:57:29—76—BORCHERS, Emma—26

7—0:59:22—128—CHIN, Waverly

8—1:00:11—121—KROPF, Keile

9—1:04:07—127—LARH, Lauren

10—1:07:56—124—BROWN, Mercedes

11—1:15:40—125—EFINGER, Anneke

12—1:15:41—126—CARON, Austin

Men’s A (2 Laps)

1—0:38:05—70—SAMPSON, Mike—30

2—0:39:51—82—DEWIRE, Markus—28

3—0:40:10—89—BECK, George—26

4—0:41:04—96—CARPENTER, Corbin—24

5—0:41:28—71—LEONARD, scott—22

6—0:42:02—1—PETERSON, Butch—20

7—0:42:56—32—STROKES, Gregory—18

8—0:43:18—2—KOSTER, Ryan—16

9—0:44:30—90—BERRY, Aden—14

10—0:44:52—79—LEWIS, Joseph—12

11—0:45:00—22—DENNY, Steve—10

12—0:45:04—78—SANTINI, Peter—8

13—0:46:05—114—BRANDT, Chris

14—0:46:56—102—CHEEVER, Jeff

15—0:49:06—115—MCDONALD, William

16—0:49:27—3—NEWTON, Tyler—6

Men’s B (2 Laps)

1—0:41:17—73—LEAHY, Finn—30

2—0:43:04—92—GEIGER, Cole—28

3—0:44:31—110—GAUBE, Josh

4—0:44:50—36—SMITH, Larry—26

5—0:46:58—18—TUDDENHAM, Luke—24

6—0:48:14—28—ADAMS, Casey—22

7—0:48:58—75—BORCHERS, David—20

8—0:49:55—80—LOHR, Brett—18

9—0:54:15—58—CHERNOSKY, David—16

10—0:54:44—47—WILLIAMS, Brian—14

11—0:55:27—56—CIBULSKY, John—12

12—0:56:35—108—LANGE, Troy

13—0:58:40—49—KIERNAN, Ryan—10

14—0:59:53—117—COOK, Michael David

Women’s C (1 Lap)

1—0:44:48—109—KANAYAN, Heidi

Women’s 50+ (1 Lap)

1—0:56:52—81—OLSEN, Beth—30

Men’s 50+ (1 Lap)

1—0:36:34—63—THOMPSON, Nigel—30

Women’s 60+ (1 Lap)

1—0:46:35—151—LAUGHREN, Dana

Men’s 60+ (1 Lap)

1—0:36:33—33—GIBANS, Jon—30

2—0:38:24—52—ARMSTRONG, Mike—28

3—0:45:13—27—SLIVA, Glenn—26

Men’s 70+ (1 Lap)

1—0:48:49—29—JONES, Larry—30

2—0:49:09—69—LYONS, Steve—28

High School Boys (1 Lap)

1—0:31:30—87—HUMPHREY, Dante—30

2—0:32:00—85—PITTZ, Tiernan—28

3—0:34:23—107—FRIDAY, Samuel—26

4—0:40:02—97—HEATH, Liam—24

5—0:44:09—95—SKAGEN, Oliver—22

6—0:46:12—93—SOUKUP, George—20

Middle School Girls (1 Lap)

1—0:47:40—99—FRANCIS, Annabelle—30

