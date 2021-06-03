Aspen Cycling Club results: Prince Creek MTB race from June 2
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB
PRINCE CREEK MTB RACE RESULTS
FROM WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2, 2021
PLACE—TIME—NUMBER—NAME—ACC POINTS
Women’s A (2 Laps)
1—0:49:23—77—BECK, RACHEL—30
2—0:49:29—112—SPANGLER, Brittany
3—0:52:09—11—KNOTT, Courtney—28
4—0:54:22—111—STARKEY, Kerri
5—0:56:16—119—BRYANT, Lee
6—0:57:29—76—BORCHERS, Emma—26
7—0:59:22—128—CHIN, Waverly
8—1:00:11—121—KROPF, Keile
9—1:04:07—127—LARH, Lauren
10—1:07:56—124—BROWN, Mercedes
11—1:15:40—125—EFINGER, Anneke
12—1:15:41—126—CARON, Austin
Men’s A (2 Laps)
1—0:38:05—70—SAMPSON, Mike—30
2—0:39:51—82—DEWIRE, Markus—28
3—0:40:10—89—BECK, George—26
4—0:41:04—96—CARPENTER, Corbin—24
5—0:41:28—71—LEONARD, scott—22
6—0:42:02—1—PETERSON, Butch—20
7—0:42:56—32—STROKES, Gregory—18
8—0:43:18—2—KOSTER, Ryan—16
9—0:44:30—90—BERRY, Aden—14
10—0:44:52—79—LEWIS, Joseph—12
11—0:45:00—22—DENNY, Steve—10
12—0:45:04—78—SANTINI, Peter—8
13—0:46:05—114—BRANDT, Chris
14—0:46:56—102—CHEEVER, Jeff
15—0:49:06—115—MCDONALD, William
16—0:49:27—3—NEWTON, Tyler—6
Men’s B (2 Laps)
1—0:41:17—73—LEAHY, Finn—30
2—0:43:04—92—GEIGER, Cole—28
3—0:44:31—110—GAUBE, Josh
4—0:44:50—36—SMITH, Larry—26
5—0:46:58—18—TUDDENHAM, Luke—24
6—0:48:14—28—ADAMS, Casey—22
7—0:48:58—75—BORCHERS, David—20
8—0:49:55—80—LOHR, Brett—18
9—0:54:15—58—CHERNOSKY, David—16
10—0:54:44—47—WILLIAMS, Brian—14
11—0:55:27—56—CIBULSKY, John—12
12—0:56:35—108—LANGE, Troy
13—0:58:40—49—KIERNAN, Ryan—10
14—0:59:53—117—COOK, Michael David
Women’s C (1 Lap)
1—0:44:48—109—KANAYAN, Heidi
Women’s 50+ (1 Lap)
1—0:56:52—81—OLSEN, Beth—30
Men’s 50+ (1 Lap)
1—0:36:34—63—THOMPSON, Nigel—30
Women’s 60+ (1 Lap)
1—0:46:35—151—LAUGHREN, Dana
Men’s 60+ (1 Lap)
1—0:36:33—33—GIBANS, Jon—30
2—0:38:24—52—ARMSTRONG, Mike—28
3—0:45:13—27—SLIVA, Glenn—26
Men’s 70+ (1 Lap)
1—0:48:49—29—JONES, Larry—30
2—0:49:09—69—LYONS, Steve—28
High School Boys (1 Lap)
1—0:31:30—87—HUMPHREY, Dante—30
2—0:32:00—85—PITTZ, Tiernan—28
3—0:34:23—107—FRIDAY, Samuel—26
4—0:40:02—97—HEATH, Liam—24
5—0:44:09—95—SKAGEN, Oliver—22
6—0:46:12—93—SOUKUP, George—20
Middle School Girls (1 Lap)
1—0:47:40—99—FRANCIS, Annabelle—30
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Aspen Cycling Club results: Prince Creek MTB race from June 2
Aspen Cycling Club results: Prince Creek mountain bike race from Wednesday, June 2, 2021