 Aspen Cycling Club results: Missouri Heights road race from June 9, 2021
Aspen Cycling Club results: Missouri Heights road race from June 9, 2021

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB

MISSOURI HEIGHTS ROAD RACE

FROM WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9, 2021

PLACE—TIME—NUMBER—NAME—ACC POINTS

Men’s A — Long Course

1—1:35:31—138—NADELL, Henry

2—1:35:45—136—GRAYBILL, Marshal

3—1:36:50—45—KURNIK, Michael—30

4—1:38:30—142—WACHTENDORF, Brett

5—1:41:50—1—PETERSON, Butch—28

6—1:41:55—22—DENNY, Steve—26

7—1:41:57—2—KOSTER, Ryan—24

8—1:44:20—17—JACOBI, Kevin—22

9—1:51:18—141—KLOSER, Mike

Men’s B — Long Course

1—1:46:47—36—SMITH, Larry—30

2—1:49:04—41—PRATT, John

3—1:49:16—68—DAVIS, Brad—28

4—1:49:33—132—MISCHKE, Joel—26

5—1:49:41—60—KOORN, Jan—24

6—1:49:58—30—SIRIANNI, Phil—22

7—1:50:22—58—CHERNOSKY, David—20

8—2:01:01—56—CIBULSKY, John—18

9—2:04:08—47—WILLIAMS, Brian—16

10—2:14:13—35—TRANTOW, Tristan—14

DNF—28—ADAMS, Casey

Women’s B — Short Course

1—1:29:53—54—WIMMER, Maria—30

2—1:44:53—98—HEATH, Megan—28

Women’s C — Short Course

1—1:30:15—24—SHAW, Sara—30

2—1:45:27—109—KANAYAN, Heidi

Men’s C — Short Course

1—1:22:18—40—MERRILL, Nate—30

Women’s 50+ — Short Course

1—1:43:06—200—LINDENBERG, Tiffany

Men’s 50+ — Short Course

1—1:16:18—64—LANDGRAFF, Peter—30

2—1:16:20—122—WALSH, Graham—28

3—1:21:40—140—DIMARIA, Danny—26

4—1:21:45—63—THOMPSON, Nigel—24

5—1:21:57—44—TRANTOW, George—22

6—1:28:19—48—CHILSON, Chip—20

Men’s 60+ — Short Course

1—1:16:24—162—MAPLE, Michael—30

2—1:16:30—31—KREUZ, Kevin—28

3—1:17:42—135—NEWSOME, Mike

4—1:20:38—50—HOOPER, Vince

5—1:21:01—131—PAUSSA, Jim—26

6—1:22:08—52—ARMSTRONG, Mike—24

7—1:47:23—43—SMITH, Wade—22

Men’s 70+ — Short Course

1—1:17:24—69—LYONS, Steve—30

2—1:19:44—39—HANDWERK, Jeff—28

3—1:26:58—38—OLENICK, Bob—26

4—1:31:22—51—PHILLIPS, John—24

5—1:41:55—74—ADAMSON, John—22

6—1:44:21—88—CROSS, Ed—20

7—1:46:15—23—OVEREYNDER, Phil—18

8—1:55:22—34—GRICE, John—16

Men’s 80+ — Short Course

1—2:10:50—46—HARRISON, Jim—30

High School Girls — Short Course

1—1:45:28—94—LINDENBERG, Ella—30

High School Boys — Short Course

1—1:26:13—85—PITTZ, Tiernan—30

