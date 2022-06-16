Aspen Cycling Club results: Missouri Heights road race from June 15, 2022
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
MISSOURI HEIGHTS ROAD RACE
FROM WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15, 2022
Men’s A (Long Course — Wave 1)
1—1:38:12—SHANKS, Cooper—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—1:38:47—WILLSEY, Cooper
3—1:38:58—JACOBI, Kevin—Limelight Hotels
4—1:39:08—STROKES, Gregory—Resqwater
5—1:40:16—PETERSON, Butch—RFMBA Trail Agents
6—1:42:55—KOSTER, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs
7—1:43:11—LEONARD, Scott—Basalt Bike & Ski
8—1:47:33—BECK, George—Strafe/STRAFE x MountainFLOW Eco-Wax
9—1:51:27—HUMPHREY, Dante—Team Colorado Cycling
10—1:52:19—TRANTOW, Tristan—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
11—2:24:37—NICHOLS, Gardner
Men’s B (Long Course — Wave 2)
1—1:48:50—SANTINI, Peter—Limelight Hotels
2—1:48:58—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski
3—1:49:12—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
4—1:55:33—DAVENPORT, Topher
5—1:57:36—WILLIAMS, Brian
6—2:02:22—MISCHKE, Joel—Basalt Bike & Ski
7—2:07:35—CHERNOSKY, David—Groove Subaru
8—2:14:00—MORROW, Gardner
DNF—ECKART, Charlie
Men’s C (Short Course — Wave 3)
1—1:20:11—BEERS, Seth
2—1:31:55—MERRILL, Nate
Women 50+ (Short Course — Wave 3)
1—1:36:46—KISTER, Sandi
Men 50+ (Short Course — Wave 3)
1—1:24:17—TRANTOW, George—Valley Ortho
2—1:27:43—RYAN, Chris
3—1:33:28—CHILSON, Chip—Aspen Sports Performance/Litespeed
Men 60+ (Short Course — Wave 3)
1—1:18:58—MAPLE, Michael—Hub of Aspen
2—1:21:34—PAUSSA, Jim—Hub of Aspen
3—1:23:04—ARMSTRONG, Mike—Basalt Bike & Ski
4—1:26:59—GIBANS, Jon—Basalt Bike & Ski
5—1:27:51—EISELE, Dave
Men 70+ (Short Course — Wave 3)
1—1:16:48—KREUZ, Kevin
2—1:20:33—LYONS, Steve—Basalt Bike & Ski
3—1:21:17—HANDWERK, Jeff
4—1:32:59—PHILLIPS, John—Limelight Hotels
5—1:35:11—ADAMSON, John—Twisted Spokes Racing
6—1:36:01—OLENICK, Bob
7—1:45:39—JONES, Larry
8—1:46:22—GRICE, John
High School Boys (Short Course — Wave 3)
1—1:16:32—HEATH, Liam—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Race Marshals: Cathy Porter, John Callahan, Jacques Frenchy Houot, Kathleen Callahan, Michael Kurnik, Chris Davenport
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
