 Aspen Cycling Club results: Missouri Heights road race from June 15, 2022
Aspen Cycling Club results: Missouri Heights road race from June 15, 2022

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

MISSOURI HEIGHTS ROAD RACE

FROM WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15, 2022

Men’s A (Long Course — Wave 1)

1—1:38:12—SHANKS, Cooper—Basalt Bike & Ski

2—1:38:47—WILLSEY, Cooper


3—1:38:58—JACOBI, Kevin—Limelight Hotels

4—1:39:08—STROKES, Gregory—Resqwater

5—1:40:16—PETERSON, Butch—RFMBA Trail Agents

6—1:42:55—KOSTER, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs

7—1:43:11—LEONARD, Scott—Basalt Bike & Ski

8—1:47:33—BECK, George—Strafe/STRAFE x MountainFLOW Eco-Wax

9—1:51:27—HUMPHREY, Dante—Team Colorado Cycling

10—1:52:19—TRANTOW, Tristan—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

11—2:24:37—NICHOLS, Gardner

Men’s B (Long Course — Wave 2)

1—1:48:50—SANTINI, Peter—Limelight Hotels

2—1:48:58—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski

3—1:49:12—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork

4—1:55:33—DAVENPORT, Topher

5—1:57:36—WILLIAMS, Brian

6—2:02:22—MISCHKE, Joel—Basalt Bike & Ski

7—2:07:35—CHERNOSKY, David—Groove Subaru

8—2:14:00—MORROW, Gardner

DNF—ECKART, Charlie

Men’s C (Short Course — Wave 3)

1—1:20:11—BEERS, Seth

2—1:31:55—MERRILL, Nate

Women 50+ (Short Course — Wave 3)

1—1:36:46—KISTER, Sandi

Men 50+ (Short Course — Wave 3)

1—1:24:17—TRANTOW, George—Valley Ortho

2—1:27:43—RYAN, Chris

3—1:33:28—CHILSON, Chip—Aspen Sports Performance/Litespeed

Men 60+ (Short Course — Wave 3)

1—1:18:58—MAPLE, Michael—Hub of Aspen

2—1:21:34—PAUSSA, Jim—Hub of Aspen

3—1:23:04—ARMSTRONG, Mike—Basalt Bike & Ski

4—1:26:59—GIBANS, Jon—Basalt Bike & Ski

5—1:27:51—EISELE, Dave

Men 70+ (Short Course — Wave 3)

1—1:16:48—KREUZ, Kevin

2—1:20:33—LYONS, Steve—Basalt Bike & Ski

3—1:21:17—HANDWERK, Jeff

4—1:32:59—PHILLIPS, John—Limelight Hotels

5—1:35:11—ADAMSON, John—Twisted Spokes Racing

6—1:36:01—OLENICK, Bob

7—1:45:39—JONES, Larry

8—1:46:22—GRICE, John

High School Boys (Short Course — Wave 3)

1—1:16:32—HEATH, Liam—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

Race Marshals: Cathy Porter, John Callahan, Jacques Frenchy Houot, Kathleen Callahan, Michael Kurnik, Chris Davenport

Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.

Sports
