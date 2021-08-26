Aspen Cycling Club results: Maroon Bells Time Trial from Aug. 25, 2021
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
MAROON BELLS TIME TRIAL
FROM WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25, 2021
Men’s A
1—0:29:39—STROKES, Gregory—RESQWATER
2—0:29:53—KOSTER, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs
3—0:30:15—DENNY, Steve
4—0:30:41—JACOBI, Kevin
5—0:30:51—KURNIK, Michael—TMB Development/p/b Equator Coffees
6—0:31:33—NEWTON, Tyler—Hub of Aspen
7—0:32:00—PETERSON, Butch—RFMBA Trail Agents
8—0:32:39—KELLY, Christian—Limelight Hotels
Women’s A
1—0:34:01—KNOTT, Courtney—Culver’s Glenwood Springs
2—0:35:25—COULTER, Beryl
Men’s B
1—0:30:33—INKINEN, Sami
2—0:30:42—LYNCH, Patrick
3—0:32:31—CALLAHAN, John—Limelight Hotels
4—0:32:46—ADAMS, Casey
5—0:34:50—MCKINNEY, Matt
6—0:35:36—DAVIS, Brad
7—0:35:47—SIRIANNI, Phil
8—0:36:30—CIBULSKY, John
9—0:36:39—TRANTOW, Tristan—CRMS
10—0:36:43—WILLIAMS, Brian
11—0:38:28—KIERNAN, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs
12—0:39:28—CHERNOSKY, David
13—0:40:41—ALPIAN, Massimo—Highline
DNS—TUDDENHAM, Luke—Basalt Bike & Ski
DNS—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
DNS—PARROTT, Andrew
DNS—CALLE, Juan Diego
DNS—SKARVAN, Erik
Women’s B
1—0:42:43—WIMMER, Maria—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—0:44:57—KANAYAN, Heidi
3—0:45:32—SHEPARD, Katie
DNS—REID, Beth
Women’s C
1—0:42:52—SHAW, Sara—Limelight Hotels
Men 50+
1—0:35:43—TAYLOR, Jeff
2—0:40:57—TRANTOW, George—Valley Ortho
3—0:44:29—DIMARIA, Danny—Hub of Aspen
4—0:44:33—CHILSON, Chip—Aspen Sports Performance/Litespeed
Men 60+
1—0:35:46—KREUZ, Kevin
2—0:38:27—GIBANS, Jon
3—0:39:28—SMITH, Wade
4—0:52:42—TIERNEY, Mike
Men 70+
1—0:35:43—LYONS, Steve—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—0:38:53—HANDWERK, Jeff
3—0:41:38—IRELAND, Michael
4—0:43:39—PHILLIPS, John—Limelight Hotels
5—0:44:17—OLENICK, Bob
6—0:45:20—ADAMSON, John—Twisted Spokes Racing
7—0:47:11—CROSS, Ed—Limelight Hotels
8—0:48:49—OVEREYNDER, Phil
9—0:49:43—JONES, Larry
10—0:54:06—GRICE, John
Men 80+
DNF—HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy
High School Boys
1—0:34:27—PITTZ, Tiernan
2—0:40:04—HUMPHREY, Dante
Race Marshals: Jim Harrison, Myrna Humphrey, Chris Kelly, Heidi Mellin, Cathy Porter
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Aspen Cycling Club results: Maroon Bells Time Trial from Aug. 25, 2021
Aspen Cycling Club results: Maroon Bells Time Trial