 Aspen Cycling Club results: Maroon Bells Time Trial from Aug. 25, 2021 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Cycling Club results: Maroon Bells Time Trial from Aug. 25, 2021

News News |

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

MAROON BELLS TIME TRIAL

FROM WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25, 2021

Men’s A

1—0:29:39—STROKES, Gregory—RESQWATER

2—0:29:53—KOSTER, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs

3—0:30:15—DENNY, Steve

4—0:30:41—JACOBI, Kevin

5—0:30:51—KURNIK, Michael—TMB Development/p/b Equator Coffees

6—0:31:33—NEWTON, Tyler—Hub of Aspen

7—0:32:00—PETERSON, Butch—RFMBA Trail Agents

8—0:32:39—KELLY, Christian—Limelight Hotels

Women’s A

1—0:34:01—KNOTT, Courtney—Culver’s Glenwood Springs

2—0:35:25—COULTER, Beryl

Men’s B

1—0:30:33—INKINEN, Sami

2—0:30:42—LYNCH, Patrick

3—0:32:31—CALLAHAN, John—Limelight Hotels

4—0:32:46—ADAMS, Casey

5—0:34:50—MCKINNEY, Matt

6—0:35:36—DAVIS, Brad

7—0:35:47—SIRIANNI, Phil

8—0:36:30—CIBULSKY, John

9—0:36:39—TRANTOW, Tristan—CRMS

10—0:36:43—WILLIAMS, Brian

11—0:38:28—KIERNAN, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs

12—0:39:28—CHERNOSKY, David

13—0:40:41—ALPIAN, Massimo—Highline

DNS—TUDDENHAM, Luke—Basalt Bike & Ski

DNS—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork

DNS—PARROTT, Andrew

DNS—CALLE, Juan Diego

DNS—SKARVAN, Erik

Women’s B

1—0:42:43—WIMMER, Maria—Basalt Bike & Ski

2—0:44:57—KANAYAN, Heidi

3—0:45:32—SHEPARD, Katie

DNS—REID, Beth

Women’s C

1—0:42:52—SHAW, Sara—Limelight Hotels

Men 50+

1—0:35:43—TAYLOR, Jeff

2—0:40:57—TRANTOW, George—Valley Ortho

3—0:44:29—DIMARIA, Danny—Hub of Aspen

4—0:44:33—CHILSON, Chip—Aspen Sports Performance/Litespeed

Men 60+

1—0:35:46—KREUZ, Kevin

2—0:38:27—GIBANS, Jon

3—0:39:28—SMITH, Wade

4—0:52:42—TIERNEY, Mike

Men 70+

1—0:35:43—LYONS, Steve—Basalt Bike & Ski

2—0:38:53—HANDWERK, Jeff

3—0:41:38—IRELAND, Michael

4—0:43:39—PHILLIPS, John—Limelight Hotels

5—0:44:17—OLENICK, Bob

6—0:45:20—ADAMSON, John—Twisted Spokes Racing

7—0:47:11—CROSS, Ed—Limelight Hotels

8—0:48:49—OVEREYNDER, Phil

9—0:49:43—JONES, Larry

10—0:54:06—GRICE, John

Men 80+

DNF—HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy

High School Boys

1—0:34:27—PITTZ, Tiernan

2—0:40:04—HUMPHREY, Dante

Race Marshals: Jim Harrison, Myrna Humphrey, Chris Kelly, Heidi Mellin, Cathy Porter

Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.

