Aspen Cycling Club results: Maroon Bells time trial from Aug. 24, 2022
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
MAROON BELLS TIME TRIAL
From Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022
Men’s A
1—0:28:04—SHANKS, Cooper—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—0:29:44—INKINEN, Sami
3—0:30:40—KOSTER, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs
4—0:30:56—JACOBI, Kevin—Limelight Hotels
5—0:30:58—CARR, Chris
6—0:32:09—PETERSON, Butch—RFMBA Trail Agents
Women’s A
1 —0:39:48—URBONAVICIUTE PURKENE, Ieva
Men’s B
1—0:33:06—FUNK, Adam—The Meatballs
2—0:33:45—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
3—0:33:46—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski
4—0:34:21—PURKENAS, Algirdas
5—0:34:40—RISPOLI, Maxwell—The Meatballs
6—0:34:47—WILLIAMS, Brian
7—0:34:55—CIBULSKY, John
8—0:40:27—CHERNOSKY, David—Groove Subaru
9—0:40:58—KIERNAN, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs
Men’s C
1—0:38:55—MERRILL, Nate
2—0:47:08—MURPHY, Mark—Basalt Bike & Ski
Women 50+
1—0:42:45—SHAW, Sara—Limelight Hotels
Men 50+
1—0:38:32—TUCKER, Brad
2—0:41:16—RYAN, Chris
3—0:49:59—CHILSON, Chip—Aspen Sports Performance/Litespeed
Women 60+
1—0:45:06—CALLAHAN, Kathleen—Limelight Hotels
Men 60+
1—0:35:59—SKARVAN, Erik
2—0:37:21—SIRIANNI, Phil—Basalt Bike & Ski
3—0:39:25—SMITH, Wade
4—0:44:28—TOLLEFSON, Jon
5—0:44:47—HOLUB, Ed
Men 70+
1—0:36:03—KREUZ, Kevin
2—0:38:08—HANDWERK, Jeff
3—0:42:18—OLENICK, Bob
4—0:47:44—ADAMSON, John—Twisted Spokes Racing
5—0:51:36—CROSS, Ed—Limelight Hotels
6—0:51:45—JONES, Larry
7—0:55:37—GRICE, John
DNS—LYONS, Steve—Basalt Bike & Ski
High School Girls
1—0:39:03—WEISS, Elsie—Aspen High School MTB Team/AVSC
2—0:42:04—HEATH, Megan—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Race Marshals: Meesh Tsou, Heidi Mellin, Stefani Soychak, Caroline Tory
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
