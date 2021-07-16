Aspen Cycling Club results: Maroon Bells-Ashcroft road race from July 14, 2021
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB RESULTS
MAROON BELLS-ASHCROFT ROAD RACE
FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 14, 2021
PLACE—TIME—NUMBER—NAME—ACC POINTS
Men’s A (Wave 1 Long Course)
1—1:46:17—184—SILBERMAN, Sebastian
2—1:46:18—222—CARR, Chris
3—1:46:19—32—STROKES, Gregory—30
4—1:47:01—22—DENNY, Steve—28
5—1:48:33—2—KOSTER, Ryan—26
6—1:54:29—1—PETERSON, Butch—24
7—1:56:09—17—JACOBI, Kevin—22
8—2:01:01—186—ENTRALGO, Ricky
9—2:11:01—224—WOODS, Greg
Women’s A (Wave 1 Long Course)
1—2:01:58—11—KNOTT, Courtney—30
2—2:10:27—187—RODRIGUEZ, Laura
3—2:14:14—139—COULTER, Beryl—28
Men’s B (Wave 1 Long Course)
1—1:46:13—42—INKINEN, Sami—30
2—1:52:27—4—CALLAHAN, John—28
3—1:57:43—36—SMITH, Larry—26
4—1:59:33—67—RALSTON, Andrew—24
5—2:00:57—30—SIRIANNI, Phil—22
6—2:00:59—28—ADAMS, Casey—20
7—2:11:02—49—KIERNAN, Ryan—18
DNF—60—KOORN, Jan
Women’s B (Wave 2 Short Course)
1—1:41:09—160—BLACK, Jessica—30
2—1:45:11—109—KANAYAN, Heidi
3—1:51:33—98—HEATH, Megan—28
Men’s C (Wave 2 Short Course)
1—1:38:49—25—MURPHY, Mark—30
Women’s C (Wave 2 Short Course)
1—1:42:58—24—SHAW, Sara—30
DNF—168—SISAC, Annika
Men’s 50+ (Wave 2 Short Course)
1—1:38:45—48—CHILSON, Chip—30
Men’s 60+ (Wave 2 Short Course)
1—1:26:12—31—KREUZ, Kevin—30
2—1:32:47—50—HOOPER, Vince
3—1:38:43—27—SLIVA, Glenn—28
Men’s 70+ (Wave 2 Short Course)
1—1:26:11—69—LYONS, Steve—30
2—1:27:12—39—HANDWERK, Jeff—28
High School Boys (Wave 2 Short Course)
1—1:32:36—85—PITTZ, Tiernan—30
DNF—87—HUMPHREY, Dante
DNF—95—SKAGEN, Oliver
