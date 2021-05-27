 Aspen Cycling Club results: Lower River Road time trial from May 26, 2021 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Cycling Club results: Lower River Road time trial from May 26, 2021

News News |

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir.
Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB

LOWER RIVER ROAD TIME TRIAL RESULTS

FROM WEDNESDAY, MAY 26, 2021

PLACE—TIME—NUMBER—NAME—POINTS

Men’s A

1—0:18:35—45—KURNIK, Michael

2—0:19:00—17—JACOBI, Kevin—30

3—0:19:03—22—DENNY, Steve—28

4—0:19:16—32—STROKES, Gregory—26

5—0:19:20—1—PETERSON, Butch—24

6—0:19:41—2—KOSTER, Ryan—22

7—0:20:52—20—LOEFFLER, Alexander—20

8—0:22:23—3—NEWTON, Tyler—18

Men’s B

1—0:19:10—28—ADAMS, Casey—30

2—0:19:27—42—INKINEN, Sami—28

3—0:19:40—18—TUDDENHAM, Luke—26

4—0:20:56—41—PRATT, John

5—0:21:20—36—SMITH, Larry—24

6—0:21:23—30—SIRIANNI, Phil—22

7—0:22:27—19—WILLSON, Kevin—20

8—0:22:33—11—KNOTT, Courtney—18

9—0:23:00—47—WILLIAMS, Brian—16

10—0:23:03—53—FAAS, Michael—14

11—0:23:04—35—TRANTOW, Tristan—12

12—0:23:36—49—KIERNAN, Ryan—10

DNS—162—MAPLE, Mike

Women’s B

1—0:23:57—54—WIMMER, Maria—30

Men’s C

1—0:23:30—37—ANDRADE, Jessis

2—0:23:46—40—MERRILL, Nate—30

3—0:25:42—25—MURPHY, Mark—28

4—0:27:55—16—BROWN, Tim—26

Women’s C

1—0:25:05—24—SHAW, Sara—30

Men’s 50+

1—0:22:07—21—SELDIN, Chris

2—0:23:26—48—CHILSON, Chip—30

3—0:24:07—44—TRANTOW, George—28

Women’s 50+

DNS—14—MELLIN, Heidi

Men’s 60+

1—0:21:50—50—HOOPER, Vince

2—0:23:15—33—GIBANS, Jon—30

3—0:23:27—43—SMITH, Wade—28

4—0:24:05—27—SLIVA, Glenn—26

5—0:24:13—52—ARMSTRONG, Mike—24

6—0:26:15—26—DIETHER, Fritz—22

DNS—31—KREUZ, Kevin

Men’s 70+

1—0:22:49—39—HANDWERK, Jeff—30

2—0:24:52—38—OLENICK, Bob—28

3—0:26:09—51—PHILLIPS, John—26

4—0:26:49—23—OVEREYNDER, PHIL—24

5—0:27:27—88—CROSS, Ed—22

6—0:28:55—29—JONES, Larry—20

7—0:29:56—34—GRICE, John—18

Men’s 80+

1—0:30:51—46—HARRISON, Jim—30

2—0:38:16—86—HOUOT, Jacques—28

