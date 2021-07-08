Aspen Cycling Club results: Government Trail MTB race from June 7, 2021
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB
GOVERNMENT TRAIL SNOWMASS-ASPEN MTB RACE
FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 7 2021
PLACE—TIME—NUMBER—NAME—ACC Points
Men’s A
1—0:45:15—105—HAMILTON, Simi
2—0:49:56—179—SMITH, Jimmy
3—0:51:03—73—LEAHY, Finn—30
4—0:51:20—171—BOUCHER, Whit
5—0:53:49—282—FEER, Whitton
6—0:54:57—180—SHEA, Michael
7—0:56:12—59—METCALF, Ian—28
8—0:56:35—114—BRANDT, Chris
9—0:58:24—15—MAJOR, Victor—26
10—0:59:21—3—NEWTON, Tyler—24
11—1:02:45—80—LOHR, Brett—22
Women’s A
1—0:57:54—174—ANTHONY, Crystal
2—1:05:57—55—TORY, Caroline—30
3—1:07:18—11—KNOTT, Courtney—28
Men’s B
1—0:55:44—161—KLUG, Chris—30
2—0:56:27—72—VOORHEES, Peter—28
3—0:59:33—60—KOORN, Jan—26
4—0:59:34—65—STARK, Milo—24
5—1:01:31—47—WILLIAMS, Brian—22
6—1:01:47—35—TRANTOW, Tristan—20
7—1:02:06—157—RUTT, Taylor
8—1:03:25—28—ADAMS, Casey—18
9—1:05:48—56—CIBULSKY, John—16
10—1:06:30—181—LAUGHREN, Connor
11—1:06:35—164—GOSDA, Luke
12—1:06:51—49—KIERNAN, Ryan—14
13—1:06:56—13—BURKLEY, Rich—12
14—1:09:00—58—CHERNOSKY, David—10
15—1:11:17—159—PARROTT, Andrew—8
16—1:13:45—30—SIRIANNI, Phil—6
17—1:13:57—178—CALLE, Juan Diego
18—1:14:02—57—RIBOUD, Douglas—4
Men’s C
1—1:31:43—279—FRENCH, Ryland
Women’s C
1—1:26:15—24—SHAW, Sara—30
2—1:48:26—199—MOON, Dana—28
Men 50+
1—1:09:39—140—DIMARIA, Danny—30
2—1:11:45—44—TRANTOW, George—28
Women 50+
1—1:45:01—81—OLSEN, Beth—30
Men 60+
1—1:13:09—52—ARMSTRONG, Mike—30
Women 60+
1—1:21:11—151—LAUGHREN, Dana
Men 70+
1—1:23:30—29—JONES, Larry—30
High School Boys
1—1:09:46—146—KAROW, Will—30
Middle School Girls
1—1:31:22—99—FRANCIS, Annabelle—30
