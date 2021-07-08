 Aspen Cycling Club results: Government Trail MTB race from June 7, 2021 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Cycling Club results: Government Trail MTB race from June 7, 2021

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB

GOVERNMENT TRAIL SNOWMASS-ASPEN MTB RACE

FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 7 2021

PLACE—TIME—NUMBER—NAME—ACC Points

Men’s A

1—0:45:15—105—HAMILTON, Simi

2—0:49:56—179—SMITH, Jimmy

3—0:51:03—73—LEAHY, Finn—30

4—0:51:20—171—BOUCHER, Whit

5—0:53:49—282—FEER, Whitton

6—0:54:57—180—SHEA, Michael

7—0:56:12—59—METCALF, Ian—28

8—0:56:35—114—BRANDT, Chris

9—0:58:24—15—MAJOR, Victor—26

10—0:59:21—3—NEWTON, Tyler—24

11—1:02:45—80—LOHR, Brett—22

Women’s A

1—0:57:54—174—ANTHONY, Crystal

2—1:05:57—55—TORY, Caroline—30

3—1:07:18—11—KNOTT, Courtney—28

Men’s B

1—0:55:44—161—KLUG, Chris—30

2—0:56:27—72—VOORHEES, Peter—28

3—0:59:33—60—KOORN, Jan—26

4—0:59:34—65—STARK, Milo—24

5—1:01:31—47—WILLIAMS, Brian—22

6—1:01:47—35—TRANTOW, Tristan—20

7—1:02:06—157—RUTT, Taylor

8—1:03:25—28—ADAMS, Casey—18

9—1:05:48—56—CIBULSKY, John—16

10—1:06:30—181—LAUGHREN, Connor

11—1:06:35—164—GOSDA, Luke

12—1:06:51—49—KIERNAN, Ryan—14

13—1:06:56—13—BURKLEY, Rich—12

14—1:09:00—58—CHERNOSKY, David—10

15—1:11:17—159—PARROTT, Andrew—8

16—1:13:45—30—SIRIANNI, Phil—6

17—1:13:57—178—CALLE, Juan Diego

18—1:14:02—57—RIBOUD, Douglas—4

Men’s C

1—1:31:43—279—FRENCH, Ryland

Women’s C

1—1:26:15—24—SHAW, Sara—30

2—1:48:26—199—MOON, Dana—28

Men 50+

1—1:09:39—140—DIMARIA, Danny—30

2—1:11:45—44—TRANTOW, George—28

Women 50+

1—1:45:01—81—OLSEN, Beth—30

Men 60+

1—1:13:09—52—ARMSTRONG, Mike—30

Women 60+

1—1:21:11—151—LAUGHREN, Dana

Men 70+

1—1:23:30—29—JONES, Larry—30

High School Boys

1—1:09:46—146—KAROW, Will—30

Middle School Girls

1—1:31:22—99—FRANCIS, Annabelle—30

Support Local Journalism

Sports
