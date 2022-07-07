 Aspen Cycling Club results: Government-Snowmass to Aspen golf course MTB race | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Aspen Cycling Club results: Government-Snowmass to Aspen golf course MTB race

News News |

  

Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
GOVERNMENT-SNOWMASS TO ASPEN GOLF COURSE
From Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Men’s A — Wave 1
1—0:51:10—BECK, George—Strafe/STRAFE x MountainFLOW Eco-Wax
2—0:53:07—CARPENTER, Corbin—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
3—0:54:43—LOGAN, Levi—WE Development
4—0:55:28—SHANKS, Cooper—Basalt Bike & Ski
5—0:55:32—KOSTER, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs
6—0:57:49—STROKES, Gregory—Resqwater
7—0:58:50—SHAW, Spencer
8—1:04:58—JACOBI, Kevin—Limelight Hotels
DNF—DEWIRE, Markus—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
DNF—WILLSEY, Cooper
DNF—BERRY, Lucas—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Women’s A — Wave 2
1—1:04:05—TORY, Caroline—Hub of Aspen
2—1:11:28—BORCHERS, Emma—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Men’s B — Wave 2
1—0:57:39—CLANCY, Wheeler
2—0:59:33—FRACKLETON, Riley
3—0:59:58—KLUG, Chris
4—1:00:43—RISPOLI, Maxwell—The Meatballs
5—1:01:43—BORCHERS, David—Basalt Bike & Ski
6—1:02:10—DAVIS, Brad
7—1:03:13—HEATH, Liam—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
8—1:03:17—WILLIAMS, Brian
9—1:03:18—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
10—1:05:00—LAYNE, Matt
11—1:08:52—CIBULSKY, John
12—1:09:20—MORROW, Gardner
DNF—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski
DNF—CARPENTER, Quinn—Roaring Fork High School
Men 50+ — Wave 3
1—1:22:45—TRANTOW, George—Valley Ortho
Men 60+ — Wave 3
1—1:16:39—GIBANS, Jon—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—1:40:00—SLIVA, Glenn—Basalt Bike & Ski

Race Marshals: Phil Sirianni, John Phillips, Megan Heath, Nate Merrill

Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.

Cycling
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User