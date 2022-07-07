Aspen Cycling Club results: Government-Snowmass to Aspen golf course MTB race
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
GOVERNMENT-SNOWMASS TO ASPEN GOLF COURSE
From Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Men’s A — Wave 1
1—0:51:10—BECK, George—Strafe/STRAFE x MountainFLOW Eco-Wax
2—0:53:07—CARPENTER, Corbin—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
3—0:54:43—LOGAN, Levi—WE Development
4—0:55:28—SHANKS, Cooper—Basalt Bike & Ski
5—0:55:32—KOSTER, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs
6—0:57:49—STROKES, Gregory—Resqwater
7—0:58:50—SHAW, Spencer
8—1:04:58—JACOBI, Kevin—Limelight Hotels
DNF—DEWIRE, Markus—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
DNF—WILLSEY, Cooper
DNF—BERRY, Lucas—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Women’s A — Wave 2
1—1:04:05—TORY, Caroline—Hub of Aspen
2—1:11:28—BORCHERS, Emma—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Men’s B — Wave 2
1—0:57:39—CLANCY, Wheeler
2—0:59:33—FRACKLETON, Riley
3—0:59:58—KLUG, Chris
4—1:00:43—RISPOLI, Maxwell—The Meatballs
5—1:01:43—BORCHERS, David—Basalt Bike & Ski
6—1:02:10—DAVIS, Brad
7—1:03:13—HEATH, Liam—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
8—1:03:17—WILLIAMS, Brian
9—1:03:18—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
10—1:05:00—LAYNE, Matt
11—1:08:52—CIBULSKY, John
12—1:09:20—MORROW, Gardner
DNF—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski
DNF—CARPENTER, Quinn—Roaring Fork High School
Men 50+ — Wave 3
1—1:22:45—TRANTOW, George—Valley Ortho
Men 60+ — Wave 3
1—1:16:39—GIBANS, Jon—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—1:40:00—SLIVA, Glenn—Basalt Bike & Ski
Race Marshals: Phil Sirianni, John Phillips, Megan Heath, Nate Merrill
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
