 Aspen Cycling Club results: Frying Pan road race from June 30, 2021 | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Aspen Cycling Club results: Frying Pan road race from June 30, 2021

News News |

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir.
Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB

FRYING PAN ROAD RACE

FROM WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30, 2021

PLACE—TIME—NUMBER—NAME—ACC POINTS

Women’s A (Long Course)

1—2:19:39—11—KNOTT, Courney—30

2—2:22:02—174—ANTHONY, Crystal—28

DQ—172—BRENDAMOUR, Bryn

Men’s A (Long Course)

1—2:03:35—32—STROKES, Gregory—30

2—2:03:35—1—PETERSON, Butch—28

3—2:03:35—142—WACHTENDORF, Brett

4—2:03:44—22—DENNY, Steve—26

5—2:03:56—17—JACOBI, Kevin—24

6—2:04:06—2—KOSTER, Ryan—22

7—2:04:07—45—KURNIK, Michael—20

8—2:14:48—79—LEWIS, Joseph—18

Men’s B (Long Course)

1—2:14:57—173—ECKART, Charlie

2—2:14:58—4—CALLAHAN, John—30

3—2:15:11—60—KOORN, Jan—28

4—2:15:12—161—KLUG, Chris—26

5—2:15:12—67—RALSTON, Andrew—24

6—2:15:14—78—SANTINI, Peter—22

7—2:18:47—65—Stark, Milo—20

8—2:18:47—35—TRANTOW, Tristan—18

9—2:18:47—56—CIBULSKY, John—16

10—2:18:47—68—DAVIS, Brad—14

11—2:18:47—28—ADAMS, Casey—12

12—2:23:19—30—SIRIANNI, Phil—10

13—2:24:32—47—WILLIAMS, Brian—8

14—2:27:54—58—CHERNOSKY, David—6

15—31:22.8—13—BURKLEY, Rich—4

16—2:35:15—49—KIERNAN, Ryan—3

High School Boys (Short Course)

1—1:18:12—163—GLENNON, Jack—30

Women’s B (Short Course)

1—1:24:28—167—JENSEN, Lesley

Women’s C (Short Course)

1—1:20:27—168—SISAC, Annika

2—1:27:08—24—SHAW, Sara—30

3—31:37.2—198—BLACK, Jessica—28

4—2:05:28—199—MOON, Dana—26

5—2:06:25—145—SHARPLEY, Juliann—24

Men’s C (Short Course)

1—1:24:25—40—MERRILL, Nate—30

2—1:24:26—169—FRIDEGER, Domi

3—1:28:06—25—MURPHY, Mark—28

Men’s 50+ (Short Course)

1—1:18:12—64—LANDGRAFF, Peter—30

2—1:20:28—44—TRANTOW, George—28

3—1:25:00—48—CHILSON, Chip—26

4—1:28:47—140—DIMARIA, Danny—24

Men’s 60+ (Short Course)

1—1:18:12—162—MAPLE, Michael—30

2—1:20:26—33—GIBANS, Jon—28

3—1:20:27—50—HOOPER, Vince

4—1:20:27—31—KREUZ, Kevin—26

5—1:22:06—43—SMITH, Wade—24

6—1:25:01—52—ARMSTRONG, Mike—22

Men’s 70+ (Short Course)

1—1:20:26—69—LYONS, Steve—30

2—1:20:27—39—HANDWERK, Jeff—28

3—1:25:00—51—PHILLIPS, John—26

4—1:36:38—88—CROSS, Ed—24

5—1:37:26—23—OVEREYNDER, Phil—22

6—1:39:34—34—GRICE, John—20

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Outdoors
See more