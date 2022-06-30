Aspen Cycling Club results: Frying Pan Road Race from June 29, 2022
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
FRYING PAN ROAD RACE
From Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Men’s A Long Course — Wave 1
1—2:04:06—SHANKS, Cooper—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—2:04:07—BECK, George—Strafe/STRAFE x MountainFLOW Eco-Wax
3—2:04:07—STROKES, Gregory—Resqwater
4—2:05:43—LEONARD, Scott—Basalt Bike & Ski
5—2:05:45—KOSTER, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs
6—2:06:39—JACOBI, Kevin—Limelight Hotels
7—2:08:58—DOREMUS, Tyler
8—2:19:22—CARPENTER, Fritz
Women’s A Long Course — Wave 2
1—2:17:15—TORY, Caroline—Hub of Aspen
2—2:32:56—PERCY, Megan
Men’s B Long Course — Wave 2
1—2:10:54—INKINEN, Sami
2—2:14:12—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
3—2:14:16—RISPOLI, Maxwell—The Meatballs
4—2:14:16—BRYANT, Hunter
5—2:14:17—ELLIOT, Simon—Basalt Bike & Ski
6—2:14:17—OCONNELL, Chris
7—2:14:17—WILLIAMS, Brian
8—2:14:18—FUNK, Adam—The Meatballs
9—2:14:18—DAVENPORT, Topher
10—2:14:18—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski
11—2:16:29—METCALF, Ian
12—2:16:29—VOORHEES, Peter
13—2:17:44—CALLAHAN, John—Limelight Hotels
14—2:19:25—CIBULSKY, John
15—2:25:54—KLUG, Chris
16—2:27:37—MISCHKE, Joel—Basalt Bike & Ski
17—2:31:12—CHERNOSKY, David—Groove Subaru
18—2:34:39—MEIER, Christopher
DNF—KAROW, Will—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Women’s C Short Course — Wave 3
1—1:33:39—BLASZAK, Megan
Men’s C Short Course — Wave 3
1—1:21:12—BEERS, Seth
2—1:23:49—MERRILL, Nate
3—1:33:04—MURPHY, Mark—Basalt Bike & Ski
Men 50+ Short Course — Wave 3
1—1:26:25—TRANTOW, George—Valley Ortho
2—1:36:34—CHILSON, Chip—Aspen Sports Performance/Litespeed
3—2:04:52—SHOOK, David
Men 60+ Short Course — Wave 3
1—1:19:20—MAPLE, Michael—Hub of Aspen
2—1:21:43—NEWSOME, Mike
3—1:23:49—GIBANS, Jon—Basalt Bike & Ski
4—1:25:52—ARMSTRONG, Mike—Basalt Bike & Ski
Men 70+ Short Course — Wave 3
1—1:21:43—LYONS, Steve—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—1:21:43—KREUZ, Kevin
3—1:21:43—HANDWERK, Jeff
4—1:30:12—OLENICK, Bob
5—1:32:07—PHILLIPS, John—Limelight Hotels
6—1:32:48—ADAMSON, John—Twisted Spokes Racing
7—1:41:09—IRELAND, Mick
8—1:43:29—GRICE, John
9—1:43:29—CROSS, Ed—Limelight Hotels
10—1:52:10—D’AGOSTINO, Jim
High School Boys Short Course — Wave 3
1—1:19:20—HEATH, Liam—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Race Marshals: Glenn Sliva, Julie Maple
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
