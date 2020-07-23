 Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Tom Blake Trail MTB Time Trial on July 22 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Tom Blake Trail MTB Time Trial on July 22

News News |

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

TOM BLAKE TRAIL MTB TIME TRIAL

FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 22, 2020

Mens A (Open)

1 0:17:55 BECK, George RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

2 0:17:58 KELLY, Christian RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

3 0:18:29 LOGAN, Levi RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

4 0:19:01 LEONARD, Scott Basalt Bike & Ski

5 0:19:15 STROKES, Greg STRAFE/RESQWATER

6 0:19:27 JOHNSON, Finn RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

7 0:19:36 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents

8 0:19:50 CARPENTER, Corbin RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

9 0:19:55 VIOLA, John

10 0:20:03 BERRY, Aden RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

11 0:20:10 DEWIRE, Markus RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

12 0:20:53 KLEIN, Caden RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

13 0:20:59 LOEFFLER, Alexander FastG8

14 0:21:43 LOGAN, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski

15 0:21:58 LEWIS, Joseph Wifey Racing/Shott Peformance

16 0:25:37 MUETHING, Brayden RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

17 0:26:49 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs

DNS NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen

Mens B (Advanced)

1 0:20:18 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen/Chris Klug Foundation

2 0:21:12 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski

3 0:21:31 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski

4 0:21:52 ETTLINGER, Jared

5 0:21:55 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski

6 0:23:17 CALLE, Juan Basalt Bike & Ski

7 0:23:42 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski

8 0:23:48 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen

9 0:24:23 PERNA, Lew Great Divide Brewing

10 0:25:20 KIERNAN, Ryan

11 0:25:42 CHERNOSKY, David Groove Subaru

12 0:25:47 MCDONALD, Dixon

13 0:25:59 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling

DNS WILLIAMS, Brian

DNS INKINEN, Sami

Mens C (Sport)

1 0:27:37 ELLIOT, James

2 0:32:41 KELLOFF, Alex

Womens C (Sport)

1 0:28:46 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel

Mens 50+

1 0:21:59 LANE, Chris ACES

Men 60+

1 0:24:15 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents

2 0:25:07 PAUSSA, Jim Hub of Aspen

3 0:28:18 SLIVA, Glenn Ruedi

4 0:29:58 MURTAGH, Patrick

5 0:30:44 DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters

6 0:36:32 KIERNAN, Marc

DNS LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski

Men 70+

1 0:30:37 JONES, Larry

2 0:34:31 OVEREYNDER, Phil

High School Boys

1 0:21:29 TRANTOW, Tristan CRMS

2 0:22:34 KELLY, Chase Limelight Hotel

3 0:26:05 CRAWFORD, Nat CRMS

Middle School Boys

1 0:31:10 HEATH, Liam Roaring Fork Cycling

— Race Marshals: John Grice, Kristin Heath, John Adamson, Holly Dewire, Dyke Shaw

— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.

