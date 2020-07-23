Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Tom Blake Trail MTB Time Trial on July 22
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
TOM BLAKE TRAIL MTB TIME TRIAL
FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 22, 2020
Mens A (Open)
1 0:17:55 BECK, George RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
2 0:17:58 KELLY, Christian RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
3 0:18:29 LOGAN, Levi RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
4 0:19:01 LEONARD, Scott Basalt Bike & Ski
5 0:19:15 STROKES, Greg STRAFE/RESQWATER
6 0:19:27 JOHNSON, Finn RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
7 0:19:36 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents
8 0:19:50 CARPENTER, Corbin RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
9 0:19:55 VIOLA, John
10 0:20:03 BERRY, Aden RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
11 0:20:10 DEWIRE, Markus RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
12 0:20:53 KLEIN, Caden RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
13 0:20:59 LOEFFLER, Alexander FastG8
14 0:21:43 LOGAN, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski
15 0:21:58 LEWIS, Joseph Wifey Racing/Shott Peformance
16 0:25:37 MUETHING, Brayden RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
17 0:26:49 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs
DNS NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen
Mens B (Advanced)
1 0:20:18 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen/Chris Klug Foundation
2 0:21:12 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski
3 0:21:31 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski
4 0:21:52 ETTLINGER, Jared
5 0:21:55 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski
6 0:23:17 CALLE, Juan Basalt Bike & Ski
7 0:23:42 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski
8 0:23:48 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen
9 0:24:23 PERNA, Lew Great Divide Brewing
10 0:25:20 KIERNAN, Ryan
11 0:25:42 CHERNOSKY, David Groove Subaru
12 0:25:47 MCDONALD, Dixon
13 0:25:59 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling
DNS WILLIAMS, Brian
DNS INKINEN, Sami
Mens C (Sport)
1 0:27:37 ELLIOT, James
2 0:32:41 KELLOFF, Alex
Womens C (Sport)
1 0:28:46 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel
Mens 50+
1 0:21:59 LANE, Chris ACES
Men 60+
1 0:24:15 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents
2 0:25:07 PAUSSA, Jim Hub of Aspen
3 0:28:18 SLIVA, Glenn Ruedi
4 0:29:58 MURTAGH, Patrick
5 0:30:44 DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters
6 0:36:32 KIERNAN, Marc
DNS LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski
Men 70+
1 0:30:37 JONES, Larry
2 0:34:31 OVEREYNDER, Phil
High School Boys
1 0:21:29 TRANTOW, Tristan CRMS
2 0:22:34 KELLY, Chase Limelight Hotel
3 0:26:05 CRAWFORD, Nat CRMS
Middle School Boys
1 0:31:10 HEATH, Liam Roaring Fork Cycling
— Race Marshals: John Grice, Kristin Heath, John Adamson, Holly Dewire, Dyke Shaw
— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
