 Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Spring Gulch Hill Climb on Aug. 26 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Spring Gulch Hill Climb on Aug. 26

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

SPRING GULCH HILL CLIMB TIME TRIAL

FROM WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26, 2020

Mens A (Open)

1 0:25:04 WACHTENDORF, Brett

2 0:26:49 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs

3 0:27:24 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents

4 0:27:46 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen

5 0:28:27 DENNY, Steve

6 0:28:33 SILBERMAN, Sebastian Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite-devo

7 0:28:53 LOGAN, Levi RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

8 0:29:31 LOEFFLER, Alexander FastG8

9 0:29:55 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel

DNS STROKES, Greg STRAFE/RESQWATER

Womens A (Advanced)

1 0:34:05 KNOTT, Courtney

2 0:39:18 PIHL, Tracy

3 0:43:01 URFRIG, Ellie CRMS

Mens B (Advanced)

1 0:27:55 INKINEN, Sami

2 0:30:20 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski

3 0:30:27 PRATT, John

4 0:30:34 PERNA, Lew Great Divide Brewing

5 0:30:37 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski

6 0:30:57 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski

7 0:31:20 SMITH, Larry Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork

8 0:31:31 SULLIVAN, Danny Basalt Bike & Ski

9 0:31:50 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen

10 0:32:02 WILLIAMS, Brian

11 0:32:31 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling

12 0:33:46 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen

13 0:34:45 CHERNOSKY, David Groove Subaru

14 0:35:29 KIERNAN, Ryan

DNS MORAN, Kevin team faqualia

Mens C (Sport)

1 0:35:30 KELLOFF, Alex

2 0:40:57 MURPHY, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski

Womens C (Sport)

1 0:40:31 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel

Mens 50+

1 0:34:09 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel

2 0:37:01 COOK, Miles Modern Market Racing p/b GP capital partners

3 0:37:25 TRANTOW, George

4 0:39:04 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance

DNS ARMSTRONG, Mike Basalt Bike & Ski

Men 60+

1 0:31:45 KREUZ, Kevin

2 0:33:37 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski

3 0:34:52 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents

4 0:35:08 HANDWERK, Jeff

5 0:39:17 SLIVA, Glenn Ruedi

6 0:44:51 DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters

7 0:46:01 KIERNAN, Marc

DNS MURTAGH, Patrick

Women 60+

1 0:39:01 CALLAHAN, Kathleen Limelight Hotel

Men 70+

1 0:36:51 OLENICK, Bob

2 0:38:25 IRELAND, Michael Register. Vote 2020

3 0:41:31 ADAMSON, John Twisted Spokes Racing

4 0:42:41 CROSS, Ed Limelight Hotel

5 0:45:35 OVEREYNDER, Phil

6 0:49:25 JONES, Larry

Men 80+

1 0:52:39 HARRISON, Jim

High School Boys

1 0:32:18 TRANTOW, Tristan CRMS

— Race Marshals: Jacques Frenchy Houot, Susan Handwerk, Butch Peterson, Jamie, Scott Leonard, Andrew Ralston

— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.

