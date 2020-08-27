Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Spring Gulch Hill Climb on Aug. 26
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
SPRING GULCH HILL CLIMB TIME TRIAL
FROM WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26, 2020
Mens A (Open)
1 0:25:04 WACHTENDORF, Brett
2 0:26:49 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs
3 0:27:24 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents
4 0:27:46 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen
5 0:28:27 DENNY, Steve
6 0:28:33 SILBERMAN, Sebastian Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite-devo
7 0:28:53 LOGAN, Levi RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
8 0:29:31 LOEFFLER, Alexander FastG8
9 0:29:55 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel
DNS STROKES, Greg STRAFE/RESQWATER
Womens A (Advanced)
1 0:34:05 KNOTT, Courtney
2 0:39:18 PIHL, Tracy
3 0:43:01 URFRIG, Ellie CRMS
Mens B (Advanced)
1 0:27:55 INKINEN, Sami
2 0:30:20 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski
3 0:30:27 PRATT, John
4 0:30:34 PERNA, Lew Great Divide Brewing
5 0:30:37 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski
6 0:30:57 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski
7 0:31:20 SMITH, Larry Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
8 0:31:31 SULLIVAN, Danny Basalt Bike & Ski
9 0:31:50 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen
10 0:32:02 WILLIAMS, Brian
11 0:32:31 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling
12 0:33:46 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen
13 0:34:45 CHERNOSKY, David Groove Subaru
14 0:35:29 KIERNAN, Ryan
DNS MORAN, Kevin team faqualia
Mens C (Sport)
1 0:35:30 KELLOFF, Alex
2 0:40:57 MURPHY, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski
Womens C (Sport)
1 0:40:31 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel
Mens 50+
1 0:34:09 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel
2 0:37:01 COOK, Miles Modern Market Racing p/b GP capital partners
3 0:37:25 TRANTOW, George
4 0:39:04 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance
DNS ARMSTRONG, Mike Basalt Bike & Ski
Men 60+
1 0:31:45 KREUZ, Kevin
2 0:33:37 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski
3 0:34:52 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents
4 0:35:08 HANDWERK, Jeff
5 0:39:17 SLIVA, Glenn Ruedi
6 0:44:51 DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters
7 0:46:01 KIERNAN, Marc
DNS MURTAGH, Patrick
Women 60+
1 0:39:01 CALLAHAN, Kathleen Limelight Hotel
Men 70+
1 0:36:51 OLENICK, Bob
2 0:38:25 IRELAND, Michael Register. Vote 2020
3 0:41:31 ADAMSON, John Twisted Spokes Racing
4 0:42:41 CROSS, Ed Limelight Hotel
5 0:45:35 OVEREYNDER, Phil
6 0:49:25 JONES, Larry
Men 80+
1 0:52:39 HARRISON, Jim
High School Boys
1 0:32:18 TRANTOW, Tristan CRMS
— Race Marshals: Jacques Frenchy Houot, Susan Handwerk, Butch Peterson, Jamie, Scott Leonard, Andrew Ralston
— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User