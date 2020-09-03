 Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Smuggler Hill Climb TT on Sept. 2 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Smuggler Hill Climb TT on Sept. 2

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

SMUGGLER HILL CLIMB TT – MAILBOXES TO THE SIGN/DECK

FROM WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2, 2020

Mens A (Open)

1 0:11:46 JOHNSON, Finn RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

2 0:12:21 BECK, George RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

3 0:12:34 KELLY, Christian RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

4 0:12:36 CARPENTER, Corbin RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

5 0:12:40 SHANKS, Cooper Team Mike Bikes p/b Equator

6 0:12:53 WEISS, Anders RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

7 0:12:57 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs

8 0:13:05 SILBERMAN, Sebastian Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite-devo

9 0:13:06 STROKES, Greg STRAFE / RESQWATER

10 0:13:08 LOGAN, Levi RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

11 0:13:10 LEONARD, Scott Basalt Bike & Ski

12 0:13:20 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents

12 0:13:20 DEWIRE, Markus RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

14 0:13:38 LOEFFLER, Alexander FastG8

15 0:13:48 LOGAN, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski

16 0:14:24 RALSTON, Andrew Basalt Bike & Ski

17 0:14:32 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen

18 0:14:57 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel

Womens A (Advanced)

1 0:16:45 PIHL, Tracy

2 0:17:23 KNOTT, Courtney

3 0:18:22 BORCHERS, Emma RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

Mens B (Advanced)

1 0:13:21 INKINEN, Sami

2 0:14:11 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski

3 0:14:17 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen / Chris Klug Foundation

4 0:14:26 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski

5 0:15:30 WILLIAMS, Brian

6 0:15:33 ETTLINGER, Jared

7 0:15:58 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski

8 0:16:53 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen

9 0:17:03 KIERNAN, Ryan

10 0:17:27 CHERNOSKY, David Groove Subaru

11 0:18:03 FAAS, Michael Hub of Aspen

DNS BRITTINGHAM, John

DNS ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski

Mens C (Sport)

1 0:15:07 MORAN, Kevin team faqualia

2 0:17:30 KELLOFF, Alex

Mens 50+

1 0:16:19 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel

2 0:18:32 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance

DNS LANE, Chris ACES

Men 60+

1 0:16:13 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents

2 0:17:18 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski

3 0:19:51 BLANK, Tony

4 0:22:17 KIERNAN, Marc

5 0:22:46 DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters

Men 70+

1 0:21:16 ADAMSON, John Twisted Spokes Racing

2 0:21:35 OVEREYNDER, Phil

3 0:22:44 JONES, Larry

Men 80+

DNF HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy No Problem

High School Boys

DNS KELLY, Chase Limelight Hotel

— Race Marshals: Jay Dewire, Kathleen Callahan, Ed Cross

— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.

