Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Smuggler Hill Climb TT on Sept. 2
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
SMUGGLER HILL CLIMB TT – MAILBOXES TO THE SIGN/DECK
FROM WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2, 2020
Mens A (Open)
1 0:11:46 JOHNSON, Finn RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
2 0:12:21 BECK, George RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
3 0:12:34 KELLY, Christian RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
4 0:12:36 CARPENTER, Corbin RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
5 0:12:40 SHANKS, Cooper Team Mike Bikes p/b Equator
6 0:12:53 WEISS, Anders RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
7 0:12:57 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs
8 0:13:05 SILBERMAN, Sebastian Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite-devo
9 0:13:06 STROKES, Greg STRAFE / RESQWATER
10 0:13:08 LOGAN, Levi RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
11 0:13:10 LEONARD, Scott Basalt Bike & Ski
12 0:13:20 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents
12 0:13:20 DEWIRE, Markus RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
14 0:13:38 LOEFFLER, Alexander FastG8
15 0:13:48 LOGAN, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski
16 0:14:24 RALSTON, Andrew Basalt Bike & Ski
17 0:14:32 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen
18 0:14:57 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel
Womens A (Advanced)
1 0:16:45 PIHL, Tracy
2 0:17:23 KNOTT, Courtney
3 0:18:22 BORCHERS, Emma RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Mens B (Advanced)
1 0:13:21 INKINEN, Sami
2 0:14:11 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski
3 0:14:17 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen / Chris Klug Foundation
4 0:14:26 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski
5 0:15:30 WILLIAMS, Brian
6 0:15:33 ETTLINGER, Jared
7 0:15:58 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski
8 0:16:53 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen
9 0:17:03 KIERNAN, Ryan
10 0:17:27 CHERNOSKY, David Groove Subaru
11 0:18:03 FAAS, Michael Hub of Aspen
DNS BRITTINGHAM, John
DNS ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski
Mens C (Sport)
1 0:15:07 MORAN, Kevin team faqualia
2 0:17:30 KELLOFF, Alex
Mens 50+
1 0:16:19 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel
2 0:18:32 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance
DNS LANE, Chris ACES
Men 60+
1 0:16:13 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents
2 0:17:18 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski
3 0:19:51 BLANK, Tony
4 0:22:17 KIERNAN, Marc
5 0:22:46 DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters
Men 70+
1 0:21:16 ADAMSON, John Twisted Spokes Racing
2 0:21:35 OVEREYNDER, Phil
3 0:22:44 JONES, Larry
Men 80+
DNF HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy No Problem
High School Boys
DNS KELLY, Chase Limelight Hotel
— Race Marshals: Jay Dewire, Kathleen Callahan, Ed Cross
— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
