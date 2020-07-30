Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Maroon Bells Time Trial on July 29
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
MAROON BELLS TIME TRIAL: HIGHLANDS TO TOP BUS STOP
FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 29, 2020
Mens A (Open)
1 0:28:41 TRAPANI, Lucca
2 0:29:40 DORF, Mack Vail Summit Orthopaedics
3 0:30:07 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs
4 0:30:28 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents
5 0:30:38 DORF, Erik Vail Summit Orthopaedics
6 0:30:51 SHANKS, Cooper Team Mike Bikes p/b Equator
7 0:31:14 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen
8 0:32:56 LEWIS, Joseph Wifey Racing/Shott Peformance
9 0:33:19 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel
10 0:34:04 MARKUS, Elliot
11 0:37:30 BRITTINGHAM, John
DNS STROKES, Greg STRAFE/RESQWATER
Womens A (Advanced)
1 0:36:53 KNOTT, Courtney
Mens B (Advanced)
1 0:30:51 INKINEN, Sami
2 0:32:50 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski
3 0:33:06 PERNA, Lew Great Divide Brewing
4 0:33:55 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski
5 0:34:09 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski
6 0:36:14 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen/Chris Klug Foundation
7 0:36:16 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski
8 0:36:56 WILLIAMS, Brian
9 0:37:07 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling
10 0:37:59 THOMPSON, Nigel
10 0:37:59 FOWLER, Paul Basalt Bike & Ski
12 0:38:16 KIERNAN, Ryan
13 0:39:17 GOTTLIEB, Benjamin Roaring Fork Cycling
Mens C (Sport)
1 0:39:36 KELLOFF, Alex
2 0:43:17 MURPHY, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski
Womens C (Sport)
1 0:43:29 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel
Mens 50+
1 0:36:23 LANE, Chris ACES
2 0:38:56 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel
3 0:40:20 DUBE, Matt
4 0:42:31 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance
Women 50+
1 0:39:27 KELLY, Chris Limelight Hotel
Men 60+
1 0:35:07 KREUZ, Kevin
2 0:35:56 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen
3 0:36:47 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski
4 0:38:31 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents
5 0:38:50 HANDWERK, Jeff
6 0:42:22 SLIVA, Glenn Ruedi
7 0:45:29 MURTAGH, Patrick
8 0:46:23 DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters
9 0:50:20 KIERNAN, Marc
Women 60+
1 0:43:47 CALLAHAN, Kathleen Limelight Hotel
Men 70+
1 0:41:21 OLENICK, Bob
2 0:42:33 IRELAND, Michael Register. Vote 2020
3 0:45:00 CROSS, Ed Limelight Hotel
4 0:48:23 GRICE, John
5 0:48:59 OVEREYNDER, Phil
Men 80+
1 0:55:01 HARRISON, Jim
— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
