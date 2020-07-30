 Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Maroon Bells Time Trial on July 29 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Maroon Bells Time Trial on July 29

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

MAROON BELLS TIME TRIAL: HIGHLANDS TO TOP BUS STOP

FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 29, 2020

Mens A (Open)

1 0:28:41 TRAPANI, Lucca

2 0:29:40 DORF, Mack Vail Summit Orthopaedics

3 0:30:07 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs

4 0:30:28 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents

5 0:30:38 DORF, Erik Vail Summit Orthopaedics

6 0:30:51 SHANKS, Cooper Team Mike Bikes p/b Equator

7 0:31:14 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen

8 0:32:56 LEWIS, Joseph Wifey Racing/Shott Peformance

9 0:33:19 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel

10 0:34:04 MARKUS, Elliot

11 0:37:30 BRITTINGHAM, John

DNS STROKES, Greg STRAFE/RESQWATER

Womens A (Advanced)

1 0:36:53 KNOTT, Courtney

Mens B (Advanced)

1 0:30:51 INKINEN, Sami

2 0:32:50 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski

3 0:33:06 PERNA, Lew Great Divide Brewing

4 0:33:55 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski

5 0:34:09 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski

6 0:36:14 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen/Chris Klug Foundation

7 0:36:16 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski

8 0:36:56 WILLIAMS, Brian

9 0:37:07 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling

10 0:37:59 THOMPSON, Nigel

10 0:37:59 FOWLER, Paul Basalt Bike & Ski

12 0:38:16 KIERNAN, Ryan

13 0:39:17 GOTTLIEB, Benjamin Roaring Fork Cycling

Mens C (Sport)

1 0:39:36 KELLOFF, Alex

2 0:43:17 MURPHY, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski

Womens C (Sport)

1 0:43:29 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel

Mens 50+

1 0:36:23 LANE, Chris ACES

2 0:38:56 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel

3 0:40:20 DUBE, Matt

4 0:42:31 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance

Women 50+

1 0:39:27 KELLY, Chris Limelight Hotel

Men 60+

1 0:35:07 KREUZ, Kevin

2 0:35:56 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen

3 0:36:47 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski

4 0:38:31 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents

5 0:38:50 HANDWERK, Jeff

6 0:42:22 SLIVA, Glenn Ruedi

7 0:45:29 MURTAGH, Patrick

8 0:46:23 DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters

9 0:50:20 KIERNAN, Marc

Women 60+

1 0:43:47 CALLAHAN, Kathleen Limelight Hotel

Men 70+

1 0:41:21 OLENICK, Bob

2 0:42:33 IRELAND, Michael Register. Vote 2020

3 0:45:00 CROSS, Ed Limelight Hotel

4 0:48:23 GRICE, John

5 0:48:59 OVEREYNDER, Phil

Men 80+

1 0:55:01 HARRISON, Jim

— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.

