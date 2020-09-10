 Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Lower River Road Time Trial on Sept. 9 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Lower River Road Time Trial on Sept. 9

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB: WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

LOWER RIVER ROAD TIME TRIAL

FROM WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9, 2020

Mens A (Open)

1 0:19:58 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs

2 0:20:00 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel

3 0:20:02 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents

4 0:20:07 DENNY, Steve

5 0:20:19 LOEFFLER, Alexander FastG8

6 0:20:22 STROKES, Greg STRAFE / RESQWATER

7 0:20:49 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen

Womens A (Advanced)

1 0:22:32 KNOTT, Courtney

2 0:24:39 COULTER, Beryl

3 0:25:01 PIHL, Tracy

4 0:26:09 HEATH, Megan RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

Mens B (Advanced)

1 0:18:39 INKINEN, Sami

2 0:19:38 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski

3 0:20:11 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski

4 0:21:15 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen / Chris Klug Foundation

5 0:21:24 PRATT, John

6 0:21:33 SMITH, Larry Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork

6 0:21:33 PERNA, Lew Great Divide Brewing

8 0:22:12 ETTLINGER, Jared

9 0:22:28 BRITTINGHAM, John

10 0:22:34 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling

11 0:22:35 WALMSLEY, Sean

12 0:22:41 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski

13 0:22:47 KIERNAN, Ryan

DNS SULLIVAN, Danny Basalt Bike & Ski

Mens C (Sport)

1 0:25:48 MURPHY, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski

DNS KELLOFF, Alex

Womens C (Sport)

1 0:23:09 BRENDAMOUR, Bryn

2 0:25:23 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel

3 0:28:55 BOWLES, Judy Aspen Sports Performance

Mens 50+

1 0:23:25 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance

2 0:23:47 DUBE, Matt

3 0:24:24 DIMARIA, Danny Hub of Aspen

DNS LANE, Chris ACES

Women 50+

1 0:23:44 MELLIN, Heidi Limelight Hotel

Men 60+

1 0:21:35 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski

2 0:23:11 HANDWERK, Jeff

3 0:23:42 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents

4 0:24:15 BLANK, Tony

5 0:26:35 DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters

6 0:27:31 KIERNAN, Marc

Women 60+

1 0:25:28 CALLAHAN, Kathleen Limelight Hotel

Men 70+

1 0:22:48 IRELAND, Michael Register. Vote 2020

2 0:24:44 OLENICK, Bob

3 0:25:59 OVEREYNDER, Phil

4 0:26:23 CROSS, Ed Limelight Hotel

5 0:28:17 JONES, Larry

Men 80+

1 0:29:19 HARRISON, Jim

2 0:36:44 HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy No Problem

High School Boys

DNS TRANTOW, Tristan CRMS

— Race Marshals: Jonathan Hershberger, David Chernosky, Scott Mellin, Rich Burkley, Glenn Sliva

— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.

