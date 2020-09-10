Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Lower River Road Time Trial on Sept. 9
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB: WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
LOWER RIVER ROAD TIME TRIAL
FROM WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9, 2020
Mens A (Open)
1 0:19:58 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs
2 0:20:00 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel
3 0:20:02 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents
4 0:20:07 DENNY, Steve
5 0:20:19 LOEFFLER, Alexander FastG8
6 0:20:22 STROKES, Greg STRAFE / RESQWATER
7 0:20:49 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen
Womens A (Advanced)
1 0:22:32 KNOTT, Courtney
2 0:24:39 COULTER, Beryl
3 0:25:01 PIHL, Tracy
4 0:26:09 HEATH, Megan RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Mens B (Advanced)
1 0:18:39 INKINEN, Sami
2 0:19:38 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski
3 0:20:11 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski
4 0:21:15 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen / Chris Klug Foundation
5 0:21:24 PRATT, John
6 0:21:33 SMITH, Larry Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
6 0:21:33 PERNA, Lew Great Divide Brewing
8 0:22:12 ETTLINGER, Jared
9 0:22:28 BRITTINGHAM, John
10 0:22:34 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling
11 0:22:35 WALMSLEY, Sean
12 0:22:41 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski
13 0:22:47 KIERNAN, Ryan
DNS SULLIVAN, Danny Basalt Bike & Ski
Mens C (Sport)
1 0:25:48 MURPHY, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski
DNS KELLOFF, Alex
Womens C (Sport)
1 0:23:09 BRENDAMOUR, Bryn
2 0:25:23 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel
3 0:28:55 BOWLES, Judy Aspen Sports Performance
Mens 50+
1 0:23:25 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance
2 0:23:47 DUBE, Matt
3 0:24:24 DIMARIA, Danny Hub of Aspen
DNS LANE, Chris ACES
Women 50+
1 0:23:44 MELLIN, Heidi Limelight Hotel
Men 60+
1 0:21:35 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski
2 0:23:11 HANDWERK, Jeff
3 0:23:42 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents
4 0:24:15 BLANK, Tony
5 0:26:35 DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters
6 0:27:31 KIERNAN, Marc
Women 60+
1 0:25:28 CALLAHAN, Kathleen Limelight Hotel
Men 70+
1 0:22:48 IRELAND, Michael Register. Vote 2020
2 0:24:44 OLENICK, Bob
3 0:25:59 OVEREYNDER, Phil
4 0:26:23 CROSS, Ed Limelight Hotel
5 0:28:17 JONES, Larry
Men 80+
1 0:29:19 HARRISON, Jim
2 0:36:44 HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy No Problem
High School Boys
DNS TRANTOW, Tristan CRMS
— Race Marshals: Jonathan Hershberger, David Chernosky, Scott Mellin, Rich Burkley, Glenn Sliva
— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
