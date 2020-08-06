Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Glassier MTB time trial on Aug. 5
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
GLASSIER MTB TIME TRIAL
FROM WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5, 2020
Mens A (Open)
1 0:14:04 TRAPANI, Lucca
2 0:14:47 KELLY, Christian RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
3 0:15:33 LEONARD, Scott Basalt Bike & Ski
4 0:15:40 LOGAN, Levi RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
5 0:15:48 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents
6 0:15:55 WEISS, Anders RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
7 0:16:01 JOHNSON, Finn RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
8 0:16:03 DEWIRE, Markus RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
9 0:16:04 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs
10 0:16:13 LOEFFLER, Alexander FastG8
11 0:17:09 LOGAN, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski
12 0:17:28 MUETHING, Brayden RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
13 0:17:32 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen
14 0:17:48 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel
15 0:19:51 PETERSON, Bryn CRMS
DNS LEWIS, Joseph Wifey Racing/Shott Peformance
Womens A (Advanced)
1 0:19:12 HILL, Morgan
2 0:20:48 BORCHERS, Emma RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
3 0:21:12 BROKAW, Rosalind
4 0:21:21 KNOTT, Courtney
Mens B (Advanced)
1 0:17:15 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski
2 0:17:36 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen/Chris Klug Foundation
3 0:17:51 BORCHERS, David Basalt Bike & Ski
4 0:19:08 CALLE, Juan Basalt Bike & Ski
5 0:19:18 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen
6 0:19:32 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling
7 0:19:40 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski
8 0:19:48 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen
9 0:20:02 CHERNOSKY, David Groove Subaru
10 0:21:16 RIBOUD, Douglas
11 0:22:42 GOTTLIEB, Benjamin Roaring Fork Cycling
DNS INKINEN, Sami
Mens C (Sport)
1 0:19:04 SILBERMAN, Sebastian Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite-devo
2 0:21:28 ELLIOT, James
3 0:23:44 MARSHALL, Matt
Womens C (Sport)
1 0:23:46 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel
Mens 50+
1 0:21:06 COOK, Miles Modern Market Racing p/b GP capital partners
2 0:21:10 TRANTOW, George
DNS ARMSTRONG, Mike Basalt Bike & Ski
DNS CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance
DNS LANE, Chris ACES
Men 60+
1 0:20:14 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents
2 0:22:21 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski
3 0:22:46 SLIVA, Glenn Ruedi
4 0:25:02 DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters
5 0:25:26 MURTAGH, Patrick
6 0:29:17 KIERNAN, Marc
Men 70+
1 0:26:43 JONES, Larry
2 0:28:55 OVEREYNDER, Phil
High School Boys
1 0:17:54 KELLY, Chase Limelight Hotel
2 0:18:04 TRANTOW, Tristan CRMS
3 0:23:00 FRIDAY, Sam
Middle School Boys
1 0:28:41 HEATH, Liam Roaring Fork Cycling
— Race Marshals: Lew Perna, Chris Kelly, John Grice, Bob Olenick, Casey Adams, Kevin Kreuz, Kristen Heath
— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
