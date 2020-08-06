 Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Glassier MTB time trial on Aug. 5 | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Glassier MTB time trial on Aug. 5

News News |

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

GLASSIER MTB TIME TRIAL

FROM WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5, 2020

Mens A (Open)

1 0:14:04 TRAPANI, Lucca

2 0:14:47 KELLY, Christian RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

3 0:15:33 LEONARD, Scott Basalt Bike & Ski

4 0:15:40 LOGAN, Levi RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

5 0:15:48 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents

6 0:15:55 WEISS, Anders RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

7 0:16:01 JOHNSON, Finn RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

8 0:16:03 DEWIRE, Markus RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

9 0:16:04 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs

10 0:16:13 LOEFFLER, Alexander FastG8

11 0:17:09 LOGAN, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski

12 0:17:28 MUETHING, Brayden RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

13 0:17:32 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen

14 0:17:48 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel

15 0:19:51 PETERSON, Bryn CRMS

DNS LEWIS, Joseph Wifey Racing/Shott Peformance

Womens A (Advanced)

1 0:19:12 HILL, Morgan

2 0:20:48 BORCHERS, Emma RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

3 0:21:12 BROKAW, Rosalind

4 0:21:21 KNOTT, Courtney

Mens B (Advanced)

1 0:17:15 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski

2 0:17:36 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen/Chris Klug Foundation

3 0:17:51 BORCHERS, David Basalt Bike & Ski

4 0:19:08 CALLE, Juan Basalt Bike & Ski

5 0:19:18 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen

6 0:19:32 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling

7 0:19:40 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski

8 0:19:48 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen

9 0:20:02 CHERNOSKY, David Groove Subaru

10 0:21:16 RIBOUD, Douglas

11 0:22:42 GOTTLIEB, Benjamin Roaring Fork Cycling

DNS INKINEN, Sami

Mens C (Sport)

1 0:19:04 SILBERMAN, Sebastian Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite-devo

2 0:21:28 ELLIOT, James

3 0:23:44 MARSHALL, Matt

Womens C (Sport)

1 0:23:46 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel

Mens 50+

1 0:21:06 COOK, Miles Modern Market Racing p/b GP capital partners

2 0:21:10 TRANTOW, George

DNS ARMSTRONG, Mike Basalt Bike & Ski

DNS CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance

DNS LANE, Chris ACES

Men 60+

1 0:20:14 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents

2 0:22:21 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski

3 0:22:46 SLIVA, Glenn Ruedi

4 0:25:02 DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters

5 0:25:26 MURTAGH, Patrick

6 0:29:17 KIERNAN, Marc

Men 70+

1 0:26:43 JONES, Larry

2 0:28:55 OVEREYNDER, Phil

High School Boys

1 0:17:54 KELLY, Chase Limelight Hotel

2 0:18:04 TRANTOW, Tristan CRMS

3 0:23:00 FRIDAY, Sam

Middle School Boys

1 0:28:41 HEATH, Liam Roaring Fork Cycling

— Race Marshals: Lew Perna, Chris Kelly, John Grice, Bob Olenick, Casey Adams, Kevin Kreuz, Kristen Heath

— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Outdoors
See more