Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Emma Roubaix time trial on Aug. 12
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
Emma Roubaix time trial: Emma School House to top of East Sopris Creek Road (5.5 miles)
FROM WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12, 2020
Mens A (Open)
1 0:18:03 TRAPANI, Lucca
2 0:18:28 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents
3 0:18:55 SILBERMAN, Sebastian Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite-devo
4 0:19:07 STROKES, Greg STRAFE/RESQWATER
5 0:19:39 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen
6 0:20:01 LOGAN, Levi RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
7 0:20:19 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel
DNS LEWIS, Joseph Wifey Racing/Shott Peformance
DNS WEISS, Anders RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Womens A (Advanced)
1 0:23:01 KNOTT, Courtney
Mens B (Advanced)
1 0:19:34 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski
2 0:19:59 PERNA, Lew Great Divide Brewing
3 0:20:12 PRATT, John
4 0:20:21 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen/Chris Klug Foundation
5 0:20:22 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski
6 0:20:24 SMITH, Larry Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
7 0:21:05 WILLIAMS, Brian
8 0:21:13 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen
9 0:21:20 THOMPSON, Nigel
10 0:21:24 CHERNOSKY, David Groove Subaru
11 0:21:28 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski
12 0:22:05 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen
13 0:22:12 FOWLER, Paul Basalt Bike & Ski
14 0:22:43 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling
15 0:23:33 KIERNAN, Ryan
Mens C (Sport)
1 0:24:43 MARTIN, Peter
2 0:25:36 MURPHY, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski
Mens 50+
1 0:21:24 LANE, Chris ACES
2 0:24:24 DUBE, Matt
3 0:25:12 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance
Women 50+
1 0:22:57 KELLY, Chris Limelight Hotel
Men 60+
1 0:20:33 KREUZ, Kevin
2 0:22:37 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents
3 0:22:50 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski
4 0:23:15 HANDWERK, Jeff
5 0:23:46 SLIVA, Glenn Ruedi
6 0:26:36 MURTAGH, Patrick
7 0:26:49 DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters
8 0:29:03 KIERNAN, Marc
9 0:38:43 WATEL, Craig
Women 60+
1 0:26:22 CALLAHAN, Kathleen Limelight Hotel
Men 70+
1 0:23:29 OLENICK, Bob
2 0:25:21 IRELAND, Michael Register. Vote 2020
3 0:27:06 CROSS, Ed Limelight Hotel
4 0:27:59 OVEREYNDER, Phil
5 0:28:03 GRICE, John
6 0:30:39 JONES, Larry
Men 80+
1 0:32:31 HARRISON, Jim
High School Boys
1 0:29:29 TRANTOW, Tristan CRMS
DNS FRIDAY, Sam
— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
