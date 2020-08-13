 Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Emma Roubaix time trial on Aug. 12 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Emma Roubaix time trial on Aug. 12

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

Emma Roubaix time trial: Emma School House to top of East Sopris Creek Road (5.5 miles)

FROM WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12, 2020

Mens A (Open)

1 0:18:03 TRAPANI, Lucca

2 0:18:28 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents

3 0:18:55 SILBERMAN, Sebastian Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite-devo

4 0:19:07 STROKES, Greg STRAFE/RESQWATER

5 0:19:39 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen

6 0:20:01 LOGAN, Levi RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

7 0:20:19 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel

DNS LEWIS, Joseph Wifey Racing/Shott Peformance

DNS WEISS, Anders RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

Womens A (Advanced)

1 0:23:01 KNOTT, Courtney

Mens B (Advanced)

1 0:19:34 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski

2 0:19:59 PERNA, Lew Great Divide Brewing

3 0:20:12 PRATT, John

4 0:20:21 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen/Chris Klug Foundation

5 0:20:22 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski

6 0:20:24 SMITH, Larry Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork

7 0:21:05 WILLIAMS, Brian

8 0:21:13 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen

9 0:21:20 THOMPSON, Nigel

10 0:21:24 CHERNOSKY, David Groove Subaru

11 0:21:28 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski

12 0:22:05 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen

13 0:22:12 FOWLER, Paul Basalt Bike & Ski

14 0:22:43 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling

15 0:23:33 KIERNAN, Ryan

Mens C (Sport)

1 0:24:43 MARTIN, Peter

2 0:25:36 MURPHY, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski

Mens 50+

1 0:21:24 LANE, Chris ACES

2 0:24:24 DUBE, Matt

3 0:25:12 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance

Women 50+

1 0:22:57 KELLY, Chris Limelight Hotel

Men 60+

1 0:20:33 KREUZ, Kevin

2 0:22:37 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents

3 0:22:50 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski

4 0:23:15 HANDWERK, Jeff

5 0:23:46 SLIVA, Glenn Ruedi

6 0:26:36 MURTAGH, Patrick

7 0:26:49 DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters

8 0:29:03 KIERNAN, Marc

9 0:38:43 WATEL, Craig

Women 60+

1 0:26:22 CALLAHAN, Kathleen Limelight Hotel

Men 70+

1 0:23:29 OLENICK, Bob

2 0:25:21 IRELAND, Michael Register. Vote 2020

3 0:27:06 CROSS, Ed Limelight Hotel

4 0:27:59 OVEREYNDER, Phil

5 0:28:03 GRICE, John

6 0:30:39 JONES, Larry

Men 80+

1 0:32:31 HARRISON, Jim

High School Boys

1 0:29:29 TRANTOW, Tristan CRMS

DNS FRIDAY, Sam

— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.

