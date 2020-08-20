Aspen Cycling Club: Results from Sky Mountain MTB time trial on Aug. 19
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
SKY MOUNTAIN MTB TIME TRIAL (COZYLINE-DEADLINE)
FROM WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19, 2020
Mens A (Open)
1 0:33:57 LEONARD, Scott Basalt Bike & Ski
2 0:34:18 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs
3 0:34:50 STROKES, Greg STRAFE/RESQWATER
4 0:35:21 LOGAN, Levi RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
5 0:35:29 WACHTENDORF, Brett
6 0:35:39 CARPENTER, Corbin RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
7 0:36:50 LOEFFLER, Alexander FastG8
8 0:37:52 LOGAN, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski
9 0:38:37 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel
10 0:38:44 SANTINI, Peter Limelight Hotel
11 0:39:36 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen
DNS KELLY, Christian RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
DNS WEISS, Anders RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
DNS DENNY, Steve
Womens A (Advanced)
1 0:44:57 BORCHERS, Emma RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
2 0:45:35 KNOTT, Courtney
Mens B (Advanced)
1 0:35:59 INKINEN, Sami
2 0:37:16 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen/Chris Klug Foundation
3 0:37:52 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski
4 0:38:00 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski
5 0:39:08 BORCHERS, David Basalt Bike & Ski
6 0:39:34 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen
7 0:40:11 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski
8 0:41:19 WILLIAMS, Brian
9 0:41:40 THOMPSON, Nigel
10 0:41:54 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen
11 0:41:59 BRITTINGHAM, John
12 0:42:03 CHERNOSKY, David Groove Subaru
13 0:42:05 KIERNAN, Ryan
14 0:42:08 CALLE, Juan Basalt Bike & Ski
15 0:42:13 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling
16 0:43:40 RIBOUD, Douglas
17 0:48:11 GOTTLIEB, Benjamin Roaring Fork Cycling
Mens C (Sport)
1 0:49:09 SOHN, Paul Roaring Fork Cycling
DNS KELLOFF, Alex
Womens C (Sport)
1 0:54:33 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel
Mens 50+
1 0:43:13 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel
2 0:44:48 ARMSTRONG, Mike Basalt Bike & Ski
3 0:45:35 TRANTOW, George
Men 60+
1 0:44:49 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents
2 0:51:13 SLIVA, Glenn Ruedi
3 0:52:15 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski
4 1:01:16 KIERNAN, Marc
DNS DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters
Men 70+
1 0:56:07 JONES, Larry
DNS OVEREYNDER, Phil
High School Boys
1 0:39:23 KELLY, Chase Limelight Hotel
2 0:41:01 TRANTOW, Tristan CRMS
DNS FRIDAY, Sam
Middle School Girls
1 0:55:45 KENNY, Darienne Boo Bun Racing
— Race Marshals: John Grice, Chris Kelly, Jeffrey Cole, Steve Kelly, John Pratt, Jacques Frenchy Houot
— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User