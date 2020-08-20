 Aspen Cycling Club: Results from Sky Mountain MTB time trial on Aug. 19 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Cycling Club: Results from Sky Mountain MTB time trial on Aug. 19

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

SKY MOUNTAIN MTB TIME TRIAL (COZYLINE-DEADLINE)

FROM WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19, 2020

Mens A (Open)

1 0:33:57 LEONARD, Scott Basalt Bike & Ski

2 0:34:18 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs

3 0:34:50 STROKES, Greg STRAFE/RESQWATER

4 0:35:21 LOGAN, Levi RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

5 0:35:29 WACHTENDORF, Brett

6 0:35:39 CARPENTER, Corbin RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

7 0:36:50 LOEFFLER, Alexander FastG8

8 0:37:52 LOGAN, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski

9 0:38:37 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel

10 0:38:44 SANTINI, Peter Limelight Hotel

11 0:39:36 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen

DNS KELLY, Christian RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

DNS WEISS, Anders RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

DNS DENNY, Steve

Womens A (Advanced)

1 0:44:57 BORCHERS, Emma RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

2 0:45:35 KNOTT, Courtney

Mens B (Advanced)

1 0:35:59 INKINEN, Sami

2 0:37:16 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen/Chris Klug Foundation

3 0:37:52 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski

4 0:38:00 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski

5 0:39:08 BORCHERS, David Basalt Bike & Ski

6 0:39:34 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen

7 0:40:11 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski

8 0:41:19 WILLIAMS, Brian

9 0:41:40 THOMPSON, Nigel

10 0:41:54 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen

11 0:41:59 BRITTINGHAM, John

12 0:42:03 CHERNOSKY, David Groove Subaru

13 0:42:05 KIERNAN, Ryan

14 0:42:08 CALLE, Juan Basalt Bike & Ski

15 0:42:13 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling

16 0:43:40 RIBOUD, Douglas

17 0:48:11 GOTTLIEB, Benjamin Roaring Fork Cycling

Mens C (Sport)

1 0:49:09 SOHN, Paul Roaring Fork Cycling

DNS KELLOFF, Alex

Womens C (Sport)

1 0:54:33 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel

Mens 50+

1 0:43:13 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel

2 0:44:48 ARMSTRONG, Mike Basalt Bike & Ski

3 0:45:35 TRANTOW, George

Men 60+

1 0:44:49 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents

2 0:51:13 SLIVA, Glenn Ruedi

3 0:52:15 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski

4 1:01:16 KIERNAN, Marc

DNS DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters

Men 70+

1 0:56:07 JONES, Larry

DNS OVEREYNDER, Phil

High School Boys

1 0:39:23 KELLY, Chase Limelight Hotel

2 0:41:01 TRANTOW, Tristan CRMS

DNS FRIDAY, Sam

Middle School Girls

1 0:55:45 KENNY, Darienne Boo Bun Racing

— Race Marshals: John Grice, Chris Kelly, Jeffrey Cole, Steve Kelly, John Pratt, Jacques Frenchy Houot

— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.

