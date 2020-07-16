 Aspen Cycling Club: Results from Missouri Heights time trial on July 15 | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Aspen Cycling Club: Results from Missouri Heights time trial on July 15

News News |

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

MISSOURI HEIGHTS TIME TRIAL

FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 2020

Mens A (Open)

1 0:23:09 TRAPANI, Lucca

2 0:23:41 SHANKS, Cooper Team Mike Bikes p/b Equator

3 0:24:25 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents

3 0:24:25 STROKES, Greg STRAFE/RESQWATER

5 0:24:45 ROGERS, Ian

6 0:24:48 KELLY, Christian RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

7 0:25:05 LEWIS, Joseph Wifey Racing/Shott Peformance

8 0:25:12 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs

9 0:25:30 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen

10 0:26:34 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel

11 0:26:41 RALSTON, Andrew Basalt Bike & Ski

12 0:31:02 PETERSON, Bryn CRMS

Womens A (Advanced)

1 0:28:34 KNOTT, Courtney

2 0:29:31 COULTER, Beryl

DNS SMITH, Michelle No Problem

Mens B (Advanced)

1 0:25:24 BUTTINE, Andrea Automatic Racing

2 0:25:47 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski

3 0:25:58 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen/Chris Klug Foundation

4 0:26:16 SULLIVAN, Danny Basalt Bike & Ski

5 0:26:23 PRATT, John

6 0:26:25 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski

7 0:26:40 ETTLINGER, Jared

8 0:26:45 PERNA, Lew Great Divide Brewing

9 0:27:27 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski

10 0:27:33 FAURER, Patrick

11 0:27:57 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen

12 0:28:05 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski

13 0:29:09 GOTTLIEB, Benjamin Roaring Fork Cycling

14 0:31:23 KIERNAN, Ryan

DNS VOLONINO, Richard

Mens C (Sport)

1 0:29:19 MULCAHY, Patrick

2 0:29:20 KELLOFF, Alex

3 0:29:37 MARTIN, Peter

4 0:30:04 MERRILL, Nate Valley View Velo

5 0:31:04 MURPHY, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski

Womens C (Sport)

1 0:31:19 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel

DNS DIEMAR, Hayley Team Twenty20

Mens 50+

1 0:26:49 LANE, Chris ACES

2 0:27:48 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel

3 0:28:16 COOK, Miles Modern Market Racing p/b GP capital partners

4 0:29:24 TRANTOW, George

5 0:30:05 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance

DNS COLE, Jeffrey Hub of Aspen

Women 50+

1 0:29:10 KELLY, Chris Limelight Hotel

Men 60+

1 0:26:20 KREUZ, Kevin

2 0:26:52 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski

3 0:28:09 HANDWERK, Jeff

4 0:28:20 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents

5 0:30:37 BUTTINE, Chris

6 0:31:39 MURTAGH, Patrick

7 0:33:12 DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters

Men 70+

1 0:30:53 OLENICK, Bob

2 0:32:36 CROSS, Ed Limelight Hotel

3 0:33:25 GRICE, John

4 0:33:41 OVEREYNDER, Phil

DNS JONES, Larry

DNS ADAMSON, John Twisted Spokes Racing

Men 80+

1 0:38:13 HARRISON, Jim

2 0:57:12 HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy No Problem

High School Boys

1 0:27:09 KELLY, Chase Limelight Hotel

2 0:29:11 FRIDAY, Sam

3 0:30:59 TRANTOW, Tristan CRMS

— Race Marshals: Brian Williams, James Elliott, Nathan Friday, Larry Jones, Michael Ireland, Oliver, Nick

— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Cycling
See more