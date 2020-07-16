Aspen Cycling Club: Results from Missouri Heights time trial on July 15
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
MISSOURI HEIGHTS TIME TRIAL
FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 2020
Mens A (Open)
1 0:23:09 TRAPANI, Lucca
2 0:23:41 SHANKS, Cooper Team Mike Bikes p/b Equator
3 0:24:25 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents
3 0:24:25 STROKES, Greg STRAFE/RESQWATER
5 0:24:45 ROGERS, Ian
6 0:24:48 KELLY, Christian RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
7 0:25:05 LEWIS, Joseph Wifey Racing/Shott Peformance
8 0:25:12 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs
9 0:25:30 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen
10 0:26:34 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel
11 0:26:41 RALSTON, Andrew Basalt Bike & Ski
12 0:31:02 PETERSON, Bryn CRMS
Womens A (Advanced)
1 0:28:34 KNOTT, Courtney
2 0:29:31 COULTER, Beryl
DNS SMITH, Michelle No Problem
Mens B (Advanced)
1 0:25:24 BUTTINE, Andrea Automatic Racing
2 0:25:47 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski
3 0:25:58 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen/Chris Klug Foundation
4 0:26:16 SULLIVAN, Danny Basalt Bike & Ski
5 0:26:23 PRATT, John
6 0:26:25 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski
7 0:26:40 ETTLINGER, Jared
8 0:26:45 PERNA, Lew Great Divide Brewing
9 0:27:27 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski
10 0:27:33 FAURER, Patrick
11 0:27:57 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen
12 0:28:05 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski
13 0:29:09 GOTTLIEB, Benjamin Roaring Fork Cycling
14 0:31:23 KIERNAN, Ryan
DNS VOLONINO, Richard
Mens C (Sport)
1 0:29:19 MULCAHY, Patrick
2 0:29:20 KELLOFF, Alex
3 0:29:37 MARTIN, Peter
4 0:30:04 MERRILL, Nate Valley View Velo
5 0:31:04 MURPHY, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski
Womens C (Sport)
1 0:31:19 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel
DNS DIEMAR, Hayley Team Twenty20
Mens 50+
1 0:26:49 LANE, Chris ACES
2 0:27:48 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel
3 0:28:16 COOK, Miles Modern Market Racing p/b GP capital partners
4 0:29:24 TRANTOW, George
5 0:30:05 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance
DNS COLE, Jeffrey Hub of Aspen
Women 50+
1 0:29:10 KELLY, Chris Limelight Hotel
Men 60+
1 0:26:20 KREUZ, Kevin
2 0:26:52 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski
3 0:28:09 HANDWERK, Jeff
4 0:28:20 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents
5 0:30:37 BUTTINE, Chris
6 0:31:39 MURTAGH, Patrick
7 0:33:12 DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters
Men 70+
1 0:30:53 OLENICK, Bob
2 0:32:36 CROSS, Ed Limelight Hotel
3 0:33:25 GRICE, John
4 0:33:41 OVEREYNDER, Phil
DNS JONES, Larry
DNS ADAMSON, John Twisted Spokes Racing
Men 80+
1 0:38:13 HARRISON, Jim
2 0:57:12 HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy No Problem
High School Boys
1 0:27:09 KELLY, Chase Limelight Hotel
2 0:29:11 FRIDAY, Sam
3 0:30:59 TRANTOW, Tristan CRMS
— Race Marshals: Brian Williams, James Elliott, Nathan Friday, Larry Jones, Michael Ireland, Oliver, Nick
— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
