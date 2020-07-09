Aspen Cycling Club: Results from Basalt Mountain MTB time trial on July 8
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
BASALT MOUNTAIN MTB TIME TRIAL
FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2020
Mens A (Open)
1 0:26:48 SAMPSON, Mike Hub of Aspen / Revel Bikes
2 0:27:43 BECK, George Basalt Bike & Ski
3 0:28:43 KELLY, Christian Limelight Hotel
4 0:28:54 ESPINOZA, Jorge Excel Sports – Insight Designs
5 0:29:22 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents
6 0:29:29 LEONARD, Scott Basalt Bike & Ski
7 0:29:54 DEWIRE, Markus RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
8 0:30:17 LEWIS, Joseph Wifey Racing / Shott Peformance
9 0:30:38 NOVY, Erik RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
10 0:30:43 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs
11 0:30:49 CARPENTER, Corbin RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
12 0:30:58 VIOLA, John
13 0:31:10 STROKES, Greg STRAFE / RESQWATER
14 0:31:25 LOGAN, Levi RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
15 0:31:29 JOHNSON, Finn Basalt Bike & Ski
16 0:31:50 LOEFFLER, Alexander FastG8
17 0:31:55 LOGAN, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski
18 0:32:50 KLEIN, Caden Hub of Aspen
Womens A (Advanced)
1 0:36:15 HILL, Morgan
2 0:42:06 BORCHERS, Emma RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Mens B (Advanced)
1 0:32:34 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski
2 0:33:25 BORCHERS, David Basalt Bike & Ski
3 0:33:32 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen / Chris Klug Foundation
4 0:33:38 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski
5 0:34:18 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski
6 0:34:30 ETTLINGER, Jared
7 0:34:56 PERNA, Lew Great Divide Brewing
8 0:35:39 WILLIAMS, Brian
9 0:35:44 BRITTINGHAM, John
10 0:37:46 CHERNOSKY, David Groove Subaru
11 0:38:00 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling
12 0:38:26 MORROW, Gardner
13 0:39:01 KIERNAN, Ryan STRAFE
14 0:41:46 FAAS, Michael Hub of Aspen
15 0:42:40 GOTTLIEB, Benjamin Roaring Fork Cycling
Mens C (Sport)
1 0:37:50 CALLE, Juan Basalt Bike & Ski
2 0:40:39 KELLOFF, Alex
Womens C (Sport)
1 0:51:18 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel
Mens 50+
1 0:33:31 LANE, Chris ACES
2 0:37:38 COOK, Miles Modern Market Racing p/b GP capital partners
3 0:38:48 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel
4 0:39:04 COLE, Jeffrey Hub of Aspen
5 0:39:32 TRANTOW, George Old Farts
Men 60+
1 0:38:17 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents
2 0:47:09 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski
3 0:48:19 MURTAGH, Patrick
Men 70+
1 0:47:19 JONES, Larry
2 0:56:50 OVEREYNDER, Phil
High School Boys
1 0:35:59 TRANTOW, Tristan CRMS
2 0:39:38 FRIDAY, Sam
3 0:43:36 CRAWFORD, Nat CRMS
— Race Marshals: Kristen, John Grice, Richard Diether, Tyler Newton, Heidi Mellin
— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
