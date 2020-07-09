 Aspen Cycling Club: Results from Basalt Mountain MTB time trial on July 8 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Cycling Club: Results from Basalt Mountain MTB time trial on July 8

News News |

Staff report

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

BASALT MOUNTAIN MTB TIME TRIAL

FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2020

Mens A (Open)

1 0:26:48 SAMPSON, Mike Hub of Aspen / Revel Bikes

2 0:27:43 BECK, George Basalt Bike & Ski

3 0:28:43 KELLY, Christian Limelight Hotel

4 0:28:54 ESPINOZA, Jorge Excel Sports – Insight Designs

5 0:29:22 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents

6 0:29:29 LEONARD, Scott Basalt Bike & Ski

7 0:29:54 DEWIRE, Markus RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

8 0:30:17 LEWIS, Joseph Wifey Racing / Shott Peformance

9 0:30:38 NOVY, Erik RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

10 0:30:43 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs

11 0:30:49 CARPENTER, Corbin RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

12 0:30:58 VIOLA, John

13 0:31:10 STROKES, Greg STRAFE / RESQWATER

14 0:31:25 LOGAN, Levi RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

15 0:31:29 JOHNSON, Finn Basalt Bike & Ski

16 0:31:50 LOEFFLER, Alexander FastG8

17 0:31:55 LOGAN, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski

18 0:32:50 KLEIN, Caden Hub of Aspen

Womens A (Advanced)

1 0:36:15 HILL, Morgan

2 0:42:06 BORCHERS, Emma RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

Mens B (Advanced)

1 0:32:34 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski

2 0:33:25 BORCHERS, David Basalt Bike & Ski

3 0:33:32 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen / Chris Klug Foundation

4 0:33:38 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski

5 0:34:18 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski

6 0:34:30 ETTLINGER, Jared

7 0:34:56 PERNA, Lew Great Divide Brewing

8 0:35:39 WILLIAMS, Brian

9 0:35:44 BRITTINGHAM, John

10 0:37:46 CHERNOSKY, David Groove Subaru

11 0:38:00 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling

12 0:38:26 MORROW, Gardner

13 0:39:01 KIERNAN, Ryan STRAFE

14 0:41:46 FAAS, Michael Hub of Aspen

15 0:42:40 GOTTLIEB, Benjamin Roaring Fork Cycling

Mens C (Sport)

1 0:37:50 CALLE, Juan Basalt Bike & Ski

2 0:40:39 KELLOFF, Alex

Womens C (Sport)

1 0:51:18 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel

Mens 50+

1 0:33:31 LANE, Chris ACES

2 0:37:38 COOK, Miles Modern Market Racing p/b GP capital partners

3 0:38:48 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel

4 0:39:04 COLE, Jeffrey Hub of Aspen

5 0:39:32 TRANTOW, George Old Farts

Men 60+

1 0:38:17 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents

2 0:47:09 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski

3 0:48:19 MURTAGH, Patrick

Men 70+

1 0:47:19 JONES, Larry

2 0:56:50 OVEREYNDER, Phil

High School Boys

1 0:35:59 TRANTOW, Tristan CRMS

2 0:39:38 FRIDAY, Sam

3 0:43:36 CRAWFORD, Nat CRMS

— Race Marshals: Kristen, John Grice, Richard Diether, Tyler Newton, Heidi Mellin

— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.

