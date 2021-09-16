Aspen Cycling Club results: Final 2021 season points list
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB RESULTS
2021 SEASON FINAL POINTS LIST
RANK— NAME—TEAM—COMBINED POINTS—ROAD POINTS—MTN POINTS—ROAD RACE COUNT—MTN RACE COUNT
Men’s A
1—Strokes, Gregory—RESQWATER—298—202—96—7—4
2—Koster, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs—268—172—96—7—4
3—Jacobi, Kevin—Limelight Hotels—266—172—94—8—4
4—Peterson, Butch—RFMBA Trail Agents—194—174—20—7—1
5—Denny, Steve—188—156—32—6—2
6—Newton, Tyler—Hub of Aspen—152—84—68—4—4
7—Lohr, Brett—22—0—22—0—3
8—Santini, Peter—Limelight Hotels—8—0—8—2—1
Women’s A
1—Knott, Courtney—Culver’s Glenwood Springs—296—178—118—7—6
2—Borchers, Emma—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team—104—0—104—0—4
Men’s B
1—Smith, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork—276—190—86—7—4
2—Adams, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski—258—164—94—8—5
3—Williams, Brian—196—112—84—7—6
4—Cibulsky, John—190—128—62—7—6
5—Chernosky, David—154—98—56—7—6
6—Trantow, Tristan—CRMS—148—96—52—6—3
7—Sirianni, Phil—143—132—11—9—2
8—Callahan, John—Limelight Hotels—142—142—0—5—0
9—Kiernan, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs—109—55—54—6—6
10—Burkley, Rich—Limelight Hotels—90—30—60—3—4
11—Santini, Peter—Limelight Hotels—50—50—0—2—1
12—Lohr, Brett—38—0—38—0—3
13—Knott, Courtney—Culver’s Glenwood Springs—18—18—0—7—6
Women’s B
1—Heath, Megan—Basalt High School MTB Team—204—114—90—4—3
2—Wimmer, Maria—Basalt Bike & Ski—146—118—28—4—1
3—Reid, Beth—60—60—0—2—0
Women’s C
1—Shaw, Sara—Limelight Hotels—330—210—120—9—5
Men’s C
1—Murphy, Mark—Basalt Bike & Ski—202—202—0—7—0
2—Merrill, Nate—150—150—0—5—0
Women 60+
1—Callahan, Kathleen—Limelight Hotels—30—30—0—1—0
Men 60+
1—Gibans, Jon—Basalt Bike & Ski—278—162—116—6—5
2—Kreuz, Kevin—204—204—0—7—0
Men 70+
1—Lyons, Steve—Basalt Bike & Ski—238—210—28—8—1
2—Jones, Larry—228—108—120—6—6
3—Handwerk, Jeff—200—200—0—8—0
4—Olenick, Bob—128—128—0—5—0
5—Overeynder, Phil—Limelight Hotels—126—126—0—6—0
6—Grice, John—120—120—0—7—0
7—Cross, Ed—Limelight Hotels—104—104—0—5—0
8—Ireland, Michael—96—96—0—4—0
Men 80+
1—Harrison, Jim—90—90—0—3—0
High School Girls
1—Francis, Annabelle—Hub of Aspen—90—0—90—0—3
2—Lindenberg, Ella—GSHS Dirt Demons—60—30—30—1—1
High School Boys
1—Pittz, Tiernan—202—116—86—4—3
2—Karow, Will—CRMS—172—56—116—2—4
3—Heath, Liam—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team—140—30—110—1—5
4—Humphrey, Dante—90—30—60—2—2
5—Skagen, Oliver—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team—74—0—74—1—3
6—Glennon, Jack—30—30—0—1—0
7—Soukup, George—CRMS—22—0—22—0—1
Middle School Girls
1—Rich, Marley—30—0—30—0—1
Middle School Boys
1—Davies, Ryder—Basalt Bike & Ski—30—0—30—0—1
