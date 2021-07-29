Aspen Cycling Club results: Emma Roubaix road race from July 28, 2021
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB RESULTS
EMMA ROUBAIX ROAD RACE
FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 28, 2021
PLACE—TIME—NUMBER—NAME—ACC POINTS
Men’s A (wave 1)
1—1:01:35—142—WACHTENDORF, Brett
2—1:01:40—32—STROKES, Gregory—30
3—1:04:18—17—JACOBI, Kevin—28
4—1:04:21—2—KOSTER, Ryan—26
5—1:06:02—1—PETERSON, Butch—24
6—1:08:37—3—NEWTON, Tyler—22
7—1:13:45—180—SHEA, Michael
8—1:15:22—191—PHILIPPONE, Douglas—20
9—1:16:39—206—PRIGGE, Jason
Women’s A (wave 2)
1—1:13:22—55—TORY, Caroline—30
2—1:15:14—11—KNOTT, Courtney—28
Men’s B (wave 2)
1—1:09:56—204—LYNCH, Patrick
2—1:09:58—65—STARK, Milo—30
3—1:10:00—78—SANTINI, Peter—28
4—1:10:05—36—SMITH, Larry—26
5—1:10:14—196—SEYBOLD, Andrew
6—1:10:17—153—SHERVEN, Michael
7—1:10:18—60—KOORN, Jan—24
8—1:10:21—161—KLUG, Chris—22
9—1:10:27—28—ADAMS, Casey—20
10—1:12:50—56—CIBULSKY, John—18
11—1:13:00—47—WILLIAMS, Brian—16
12—1:13:09—30—SIRIANNI, Phil—14
13—1:13:35—58—CHERNOSKY, David—12
14—1:14:50—13—BURKLEY, Rich—10
15—1:15:06—132—MISCHKE, Joel—8
16—1:19:20—49—KIERNAN, Ryan—6
17—1:20:03—201—GUERRA VILLARREAL, Daniel
DNF—190—LOGAN, Mark
DQ—73—LEAHY, Finn
Women’s B (wave 3)
1—1:26:17—144—REID, Beth—30
2—1:38:09—98—HEATH, Megan—28
Women’s C (wave 3)
1—1:28:06—24—SHAW, Sara—30
2—1:51:28—198—GUERRA, Rachel
Men’s C (wave 3)
1—1:23:38—40—MERRILL, Nate—30
2—1:27:53—25—MURPHY, Mark—28
Men 50+ (wave 3)
1—1:17:31—195—SEYBOLD, John
2—1:19:26—202—DUBE, Matt
3—1:25:22—140—DIMARIA, Danny—30
4—1:27:54—48—CHILSON, Chip—28
Men 60+ (wave 3)
1—1:13:52—31—KREUZ, Kevin—30
2—1:14:08—162—MAPLE, Michael—28
3—1:19:04—33—GIBANS, Jon—26
4—1:21:05—52—ARMSTRONG, Mike—24
5—1:21:52—50—HOOPER, Vince
Men 70+ (wave 3)
1—1:13:56—69—LYONS, Steve—30
2—1:17:32—39—HANDWERK, Jeff—28
3—1:27:52—51—PHILLIPS, John—26
4—1:31:05—130—IRELAND, Michael—24
5—1:42:28—23—OVEREYNDER, Phil—22
6—1:42:29—88—CROSS, Ed—20
7—1:49:27—29—JONES, Larry—18
8—1:52:52—34—GRICE, John—16
Men 80+ (wave 3)
1—2:02:15—46—HARRISON, Jim—30
High School Boys (wave 3)
1—1:19:01—146—KAROW, Will—30
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Aspen Cycling Club results: Emma Roubaix road race from July 28, 2021
Aspen Cycling Club results: Emma Roubaix road race from July 28, 2021