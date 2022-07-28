Aspen Cycling Club results: Emma Roubaix road race from Wednesday, July 27, 2022
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
EMMA ROUBAIX
From Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Men’s A — Wave 1
1—1:02:19—SHANKS, Cooper—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—1:03:26—PETERSON, Butch—RFMBA Trail Agents
3—1:03:29—STROKES, Gregory—Resqwater
4—1:03:35—JACOBI, Kevin—Limelight Hotels
5—1:03:58—SCHAFER, Bucky—Schafer Metals
6—1:07:17—DOREMUS, Tyler
7—1:10:43—KOSTER, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs
8—1:12:13—STARK, Milo—Freaks Racing
DNF—DENNY, Steve
DQ—CARPENTER, Fritz
Women’s A — Wave 2
1—1:09:29—TORY, Caroline—Hub of Aspen
Men’s B — Wave 2
1—1:07:59—HEATH, Liam—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
2—1:08:26—DAVENPORT, Topher
3—1:08:28—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
4—1:08:34—FUNK, Adam—The Meatballs
5—1:08:35—ECKART, Charlie
6—1:08:42—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski
7—1:08:53—SANTINI, Peter—Limelight Hotels
8—1:09:14—MAPLE, Michael—Hub of Aspen
9—1:09:19—ELLIOT, Simon—Basalt Bike & Ski
10—1:09:38—RISPOLI, Maxwell—The Meatballs
11—1:10:03—WILLIAMS, Brian
12—1:10:52—PURKENAS, Algirdas
13—1:11:28—VOORHEES, Peter
14—1:15:43—BLAU, Seth
15—1:16:56—KLUG, Chris
16—1:16:58—SKARVAN, Erik
17—1:22:39—COLLENTINE, Sam
DNF—MISCHKE, Joel—Basalt Bike & Ski
DNF—CIBULSKY, John
Men’s C — Wave 3
1—1:17:06—BEERS, Seth
2—1:19:16—MERRILL, Nate
3—1:31:01—MURPHY, Mark—Basalt Bike & Ski
Men 50+ — Wave 3
1—1:19:09—TUCKER, Brad
2—1:30:32—CHILSON, Chip—Aspen Sports Performance/Litespeed
3—1:31:12—ROSEBERRY, Christopher
4—1:33:12—RYAN, Chris
Men 60+ — Wave 3
1—1:16:14—SIRIANNI, Phil—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—1:19:01—SMITH, Wade
3—1:23:01—GIBANS, Jon—Basalt Bike & Ski
4—1:24:00—ARMSTRONG, Mike—Basalt Bike & Ski
Men 70+ — Wave 3
1—1:15:37—KREUZ, Kevin
2—1:21:39—HANDWERK, Jeff
3—1:25:36—OLENICK, Bob
4—1:30:27—PHILLIPS, John—Limelight Hotels
5—1:42:37—ADAMSON, John—Twisted Spokes Racing
6—1:44:51—CROSS, Ed—Limelight Hotels
Race Marshals: Gardner Morrow, Jess Jacobi, George Trantow, Larry Jones
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
Aspen Cycling Club results: Emma Roubaix road race from Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Aspen Cycling Club weekly race results
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User