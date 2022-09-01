Aspen Cycling Club results: Butterhack Circuit MTB race from Aug. 31, 2022
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
BUTTERHACK CIRCUIT
From Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
Men’s A 4 Laps — Wave 2
1—0:59:06—SHANKS, Cooper—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—1:00:02—LOGAN, Levi—WE Development
3—1:00:22—KOSTER, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs
4 —1:02:31—JACOBI, Kevin—Limelight Hotels
5—1:02:36—PETERSON, Butch—RFMBA Trail Agents
6—1:12:26—SHAFER, Brendan
Women’s A 4 Laps — Wave 3
1—1:20:32—VALE, Jill
Men’s B 4 Laps — Wave 3
1—1:07:15—RISPOLI, Maxwell—The Meatballs
2—1:08:29—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
3—1:08:51—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski
4—1:09:42—WILLIAMS, Brian
5—1:10:16—FUNK, Adam—The Meatballs
6—1:12:27—CIBULSKY, John
7—1:14:40—KLUG, Chris
8—1:23:40—CHERNOSKY, David—Groove Subaru
Women 50+ 2 Laps — Wave 1
1—0:45:04—SHAW, Sara—Limelight Hotels
Men 50+ 2 Laps — Wave 1
1—0:42:33—TRANTOW, George—Valley Ortho
2—0:43:20—COOK, Miles
Men 60+ 2 Laps — Wave 1
1—0:38:58—GIBANS, Jon—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—0:39:31—ARMSTRONG, Mike—Basalt Bike & Ski
3—0:43:41—SLIVA, Glenn—Basalt Bike & Ski
Men 70+ 2 Laps — Wave 1
1—0:49:57—JONES, Larry
High School Girls 2 Laps — Wave 1
1—0:38:45—HEATH, Megan—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
High School Boys 2 Laps — Wave 1
1—0:34:15—CHISM, Cole—Basalt High School MTB Team/Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Race marshals: Mike Fass, Hana, Jeff Handwerk, Jess Jacobi, Dyke Shaw, Kevin Heath
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
