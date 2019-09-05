Aspen brothers Jack and Nic Pevny tie for third at Steamboat golf tournament

The Aspen High School boys golf team gave Class 4A juggernaut Montrose a run for its money on Thursday when the teams played at Haymaker Golf Course in a tournament hosted by Steamboat Springs.

Montrose, which has won the past two 4A state titles, shot a collective 221 to beat Aspen, the reigning 3A state champion, by a single stroke. Fruita Monument was third with 232 and Steamboat fourth with 235. Gunnison was fifth (236) and Basalt sixth (245).

Josh Stouder of Fruita and Jordan Jennings of Montrose finished atop the leaderboard as each player shot 1-under 71. AHS senior Jack Pevny and his younger brother, sophomore Nic Pevny, each shot 72 to finish in a tie for third place.

“He played well today,” Jack said of Nic. “If I can just figure out how to minimize my bogeys, I can start playing pretty well.”

Among those who finished in a tie for 13th place were Basalt’s Tyler Sims, Basalt’s Blake Exelbert and Aspen’s Andrew Vallone. They each shot 6-over 78. Aspen’s Sloan Hamill shot 85 to finish in a tie for 27th.

“Sloan is the only other senior and has worked so hard to make this team and have an opportunity to play,” Jack Pevny said. “I am very proud of him.”

While Aspen took Wednesday off after hosting its annual home tournament on Tuesday, Basalt competed Wednesday at the Bulldog Invitational in Moffat County. Basalt finished third as a team behind winner Montrose and runner-up Fruita Monument. Montrose players went 1-2-3 in that tournament, led by Micah Stangebye. Sims led BHS by finishing in a tie for fifth.

The Longhorns are off until playing at Cedaredge on Thursday.

Aspen is scheduled to compete Monday at the Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Course near Colorado Springs. Eisenhower will host the 3A state tournament next month.

“I heard a lot about it and I hear it’s really tough. I’m excited to get out there,” Jack Pevny said. “I don’t think I’m going to worry about score really at all, just kind of take good notes and figure out the course. I mean obviously I’d like to go over there and play well, but that’s definitely not the first priority.”

The state tournament is Oct. 7 and 8. AHS will host its regional tournament at Aspen Golf Club on Sept. 25.

acolbert@aspentimes.com