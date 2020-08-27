Aspen boys tennis sweeps through Vail Christian at home, BHS falls to Sailors
The Aspen High School boys tennis team hosted Vail Christian on Thursday, winning 7-0 at Aspen Golf Club. Christian Kelly won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles; Chase Kelly won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 singles; and Lukee Tralins won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 3 singles.
Dyer Hunting and Bryce Cordts-Pearce paired to win at No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, it was Quinn McKie and Joshua Ward winning 6-0, 6-4; at No. 3 doubles, Micky Terkun and Alex Schlosser won 6-0, 6-4; and at No. 4 doubles, Sebastian Pedinielli and Beckett Brennan won, 6-1, 6-2.
The Skiers next play Tuesday when they host Fruita.
Basalt boys tennis played Thursday at Steamboat Springs, falling 7-0. Matt Roggie held down the No. 1 spot, losing 6-0, 6-1. Davis Barill played at No. 2 singles (2-6, 6-4, 10-5) and Connor Hoffman at No. 3 singles (6-4, 5-7, 10-4) in their losses.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User