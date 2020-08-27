Aspen boys tennis sweeps through Vail Christian at home, BHS falls to Sailors

Aspen High School

The Aspen High School boys tennis team hosted Vail Christian on Thursday, winning 7-0 at Aspen Golf Club. Christian Kelly won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles; Chase Kelly won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 singles; and Lukee Tralins won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 3 singles.

Dyer Hunting and Bryce Cordts-Pearce paired to win at No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, it was Quinn McKie and Joshua Ward winning 6-0, 6-4; at No. 3 doubles, Micky Terkun and Alex Schlosser won 6-0, 6-4; and at No. 4 doubles, Sebastian Pedinielli and Beckett Brennan won, 6-1, 6-2.

The Skiers next play Tuesday when they host Fruita.

Basalt boys tennis played Thursday at Steamboat Springs, falling 7-0. Matt Roggie held down the No. 1 spot, losing 6-0, 6-1. Davis Barill played at No. 2 singles (2-6, 6-4, 10-5) and Connor Hoffman at No. 3 singles (6-4, 5-7, 10-4) in their losses.

