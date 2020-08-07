Aspen boys golf wins season-opening tournament, Basalt takes second

Aspen High School

Courtesy

The Aspen High School boys golf team got its season off to a hot start by winning the fall’s first tournament on Friday at Cedaredge Golf Club. The Skiers shot a collective 247 to hold off Basalt High School (252) by five strokes. Gunnison was third with 275.

The course played with hot, dry and windy conditions, according to AHS coach Mary Woulfe and assistant coach Coulter Young. Still, Aspen junior Nic Pevny managed it well, shooting 74 to take the individual title by five strokes over Basalt senior Tyler Sims (79). AHS senior Jake Doyle was third with 80.

Aspen senior Cole Kennedy shot 93 to tie for 11th, while senior Keaton Miller shot an even 100 to tie for 18th. Sophomore Sky Sosna was the next Skier up, shooting 104 to tie for 22nd.

“Nic showed great strength to come in with this score,” Woulfe wrote in a text. “Keaton and Cole both felt they had horrible days, but it is all relative to how a course plays on any given day and it was good enough to get the job done.”

After Pevny, Sims and Doyle, Gunnison senior Griffin Pederson was fourth with 82. He was followed by a pair of Basalt brothers in freshman Garrett Exelbert (84, fifth) and junior Braden Exelbert (89, sixth). Basalt junior Sam Sherry, a newcomer who is playing golf because football season was postponed to the spring, shot 95 to tie for 14th. BHS junior Adam Gair shot 101 to finish in 20th.

Aspen’s season is set to continue Wednesday with a trip to Kent Denver, while both teams are currently slated to play Thursday at Montrose.

Basalt is scheduled to host a tournament Aug. 18 at River Valley Ranch near Carbondale, which also is expected to host regionals next month. AHS has a home tournament set for Sept. 14 at Aspen Golf Club.

