AHS senior female co-athletes of the year: Maeve McGuire and Charlotte Howie

Maeve McGuire has been a consistent presence across Aspen High School athletics since she became a Skier. Charlotte Howie put together what could be argued as the best lacrosse career in AHS history.

Their success has led them to being named the AHS senior female co-athletes of the year, an award handed out annually and chosen by the high school athletic director and The Aspen Times sports editor.

In normal years it would have gone to a single female athlete and be presented at the senior sports banquet, but the novel coronavirus pandemic canceled that event, as well as the entire spring sports season. For this reason, AHS athletic director Martha Richards made the pitch to award two per gender for the 2019-20 school year. The awards were handed out by AHS principal Tharyn Mulberry at the school’s drive-thru scholarship ceremony on May 28.

Both McGuire and Howie would have played their primary sport in the spring, so choosing this year’s athletes to award was as much about looking at the “what ifs” as it was looking at their entire careers.

With that, here’s a closer look at McGuire and Howie and why they were chosen:

MAEVE MCGUIRE (volleyball, basketball, soccer)

Across the three seasons, there might not have been a more consistent presence among female athletes than McGuire. Her dedication to athletics, and especially her standout performances in soccer, made her an easy choice.

“I was genuinely so shocked. Tharyn was listing the scholarships and then he just threw that in there,” McGuire said of her award. “It was definitely a really cool moment and very unexpected. It feels good to know all the commitment and dedication I’ve put into athletics at AHS paid off in this recognition.”

Among her favorite moments, McGuire mentioned the state semifinal run made by the AHS girls soccer team in 2018, her sophomore season. According to MaxPreps, McGuire was second in goals scored (10) that season, a list led by the record-breaking freshman, Kelley Francis.

AHS girls soccer was ranked preseason No. 4 in Class 3A entering the 2020 spring season before it was canceled and was on a short list of state title contenders.

McGuire also played three years of volleyball and four of basketball, and despite a rather paltry win-loss record in basketball, considered it one of her favorite teams to be a part of.

She is, at least for the time being, leaving her athletic career behind to focus on her studies at the University of Chicago, where she tentatively is eyeing molecular engineering as a major. McGuire has a lot of family in the Chicago area but had always envisioned going to the University of Colorado like her sister. That is, until she was accepted by Chicago.

A school with NCAA Division III athletics, McGuire hasn’t closed the door on possibly trying to walk on to the women’s soccer team, although she said that probably wouldn’t come until she has her feet under her, academically speaking.

“Sports has been such a big part of my life and I’ve learned so much from them and I’m sad I’m not going to be continuing that,” McGuire said. “Right now I just want to focus on my academics and being part of the intellectual community in Chicago.”

CHARLOTTE HOWIE (hockey, lacrosse)

Howie’s selection as one of the co-athletes of the year stands out as she didn’t actually play a CHSAA-sanctioned sport this season. Lacrosse would have been the only time she put on an actual AHS uniform, a season that was canceled this spring because of the pandemic.

“Especially not having this year for lacrosse, it was kind of a surprise for me to get that award. But also, last year was a pretty big season for me,” Howie said. “I was really excited and even though I didn’t have this season, I’ve had three awesome years. It was really fun to have that.”

While girls hockey isn’t part of the CHSAA repertoire, the Aspen Junior Hockey 19U A club team does function as the de facto girls high school team, and Howie has been a key piece of their dominance over the years. Coached by Kirk Golden and Keith Howie, Charlotte’s father, the 19U team won its third straight state championship in February, having gone 51-0-1 over the past two seasons.

Howie has also been part of the girls AA hockey teams that have made national tournaments over recent years. They had a good chance to return this spring, but had that opportunity pulled from under them due to the novel coronavirus.

A standout on the ice, lacrosse is really where Howie impressed the most.

“Lacrosse has always been my No. 1, but I’ve always loved hockey just as much,” she said. “It was sad for me losing this season, but it just made me so much more excited for next year.”

Howie has been one of the AHS girls lacrosse team’s most dynamic players since her freshman season. She scored 23 goals to finish third in scoring that spring. The 2019 season, her junior year, was one for the record books. Howie led the team with 86 goals scored and was one of 10 players from Colorado named an All-American by U.S. Lacrosse.

AHS girls lacrosse had an undefeated regular season in 2019, finishing 16-1 overall after falling, 12-7, to Valor Christian in the state quarterfinals to cap off the best season in program history. Howie credited coach Amanda Trendell with much of that success. AHS was preseason No. 8 entering this spring.

“When we started winning and we became the program that we are, it was really because of her and her determination to get us all to that level,” Howie said. “Even though it was a really hard moment, last year when we played Valor and we lost, I think it was still one of my favorites because that game was so fun, mainly because of the higher competition we got to see.”

Howie is headed to play Division III lacrosse at Bowdoin College in Maine, and has left the door open to possibly play hockey as well, should time allow. She is undecided on a major.

For the AHS senior male athletes of the year, see Sunday’s edition of The Aspen Times.

acolbert@aspentimes.com