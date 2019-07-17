Yoga on the Mountain descends on Snowmass from classes to concerts

IF YOU GO What: Yoga on the Mountain When: July 19-21 Where: Various sites in Snowmass Village Info: YOTMfestival.com Note: Satsang plays Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on Fanny Hill as part of the weekly free concert series.

For some, yoga is a singular practice. For others, it is a communal activity.

Organizers of Yoga on the Mountain, which is set for Friday to Sunday in Snowmass Village, fall into the later category.

“The festival will create lifetime memories, build relationships and encourage adventure. Together, let us view the world from an elevated perspective,” notes the event’s website.

With more than 50 classes being offered over the three-day festival, chances are yogis — both novice and expert — will learn new things and explore new avenues in the art of yoga.

And it’s not just standard yoga on the itinerary. Classes include Slackline Yoga Fundamentals, Wake Up with Compassion and The Food of Life, among others; ancillary activities include discussions, mediation, family-friendly classes and hikes.

The list of instructors includes noted national and international teachers such as Matt Giordano, Karl Straub and Gina Caputo, as well as locals Jayne Gottlieb, Evan Soroka, Arielle Shipe, Gina Murdock and Aaron King on the roster.

Even this week’s free Thursday night concert is yoga-minded.

“I, myself, am a yogi; I practice regularly and a huge part of our fan base is the yoga community,” said Drew McManus, lead singer and songwriter for Satang, a soul/folk-rock/hip-hop outfit know for its uplifting vibe and live performances. “Yoga people tend to be very in tune with things that make them feel good, and I like to think our music is a good conduit for feeling good.”

And if Thursday night’s concert doesn’t provide enough chances to dance, event organizers and Lululemon have called out all the stops by hosting a silent disco on Saturday. The disco, open from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. will feature several channels of music, drinks and more. It’s open to the public for $25 or free to Yoga on the Mountain pass holders.

“We can’t wait to see the first silent disco in Snowmass making its debut,” said Rose Abello, director of Snowmass Tourism. “With multiple DJ’s, cool technology and an incredible setting, Saturday night in Snowmass is not to be missed.”