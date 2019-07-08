What’s the Big Deal: $2 million for Snowmass home
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $2 million
Date recorded: July 1
Address: 146 Spur Ridge Lane, Snowmass Village
Subdivision: Horse Ranch
Buyer: Judith and Robert Loubier
Seller: Carolyn Purvis Trust
Property type: Single-family home
Year built: 1995
Total heated area: 3,416 square feet
Lot size: 27,933 square feet
Property tax bill: $8,046
