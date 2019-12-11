Village Voices: Meet Sherry Flack, owner of Snowmass’ Local Rebels boutique

Sherry Flack, owner of Local Rebels in Snowmass, stands in her boutique on Dec. 7, 2019. Flack has owned and operated several retail businesses in Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt over the past 40 years. Her Local Rebels store on the Village Mall is the longest running (Maddie Vincent/Snowmass Sun).

Maddie Vincent/Snowmass Sun

For Kansas-native Sherry Flack, Aspen-Snowmass has been the ideal place to run a retail business.

After working at retail stores to pay her way through college, Flack said she realized fashion and buying merchandise was her passion and partnered with a few Denver friends to open up a store in the old Aspen A-frames in the 1970s.

“I liked the idea of running a store in a more laid back, low-key, historic resort town that wasn’t as touristy as the others,” Flack said.

Six local retail enterprises and one store consolidation later, Flack’s Local Rebels boutique on the Snowmass Village Mall remains as her longest running business and has aimed to give shoppers a taste of the town’s vibe for over 40 years.

“My theme is the local look, so when people come in and buy something they can wear it out and blend right in,” Flack said.

On a recent afternoon in Local Rebels, Flack pointed out the colorful, eclectic clothing items and locally crafted jewelry and artwork on display in designated areas of her shop.

She said she has a loyal Snowmass, Aspen and Basalt customer base, but also a visitor following, as she is one of the only village stores that boasts a children’s section, wide selection of women’s blue jeans and unique gift options all in one place.

Kathryn Lobenherz, who has worked for Flack for roughly six years, said she feels the store is run by a great group of women and has a lot to offer for both locals and visitors.

“I love to work in this store, you meet people from all over the world,” Lobenherz said. “It’s a really fun boutique with a wide range of unique products, and Sherry offers a lot of really beautiful clothing.”

Flack said she hopes to continue the longtime success of her store in Snowmass, and claims that success is mainly due to her employees and the great support of the village community.

“I like the Snowmass vibe, it’s not as much of a designer or name-brand focused experience,” Flack said. “I feel really proud to have local support and am so grateful to the community.”

