Snowmass cancellations and closures due to COVID-19

Gov. Jared Polis declares a state of emergency, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Colorado State Capitol building in Denver, as the state gears up to fight the novel coronavirus. (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via AP)



On March 12, Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties issued a public health order prohibiting large events of more than 50 people to help slow the spread of COVID-19. An event was defined as a “gathering for business, social or recreational activities,” including concerts, festivals, assemblies, sporting events, fundraisers and other related activities.

This definition does not include activities that are “primarily individual or occur in small groups or in non-congregate settings,” including restaurants, employment settings, schools or skiing. The health order is in effect until April 8, when it will be reevaluated.

On March 14, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order closing all Colorado ski areas from March 15 through Sunday to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent mountain community healthcare systems from becoming overloaded. Two days later, Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a public health order closing all dine-in restaurants (take-out, walk-up, drive-thru and delivery service still allowed), bars, gyms, theaters and casinos for 30 days to continue to mitigate the novel coronavirus spread. State officials will reevaluate these closures at their expiration dates and amend them as more information about the extent of the COVID-19 outbreak in Colorado becomes available.

As a result of these state and county orders, most all Snowmass Village events scheduled over the next month have been canceled and most in-person programming has been placed on hold.

Both the Snowmass Recreation Center and the Snowmass Club are closed, along with The Collective in Base Village. County and state public health officials urge Snowmass-area residents and recent visitors to Colorado’s mountain communities to minimize contact with people outside of their households.

If you are a Snowmass Village business or restaurant that is still open, please send a brief description of your services available and hours of operation to the Snowmass Sun at mvincent@aspentimes.com so we can include it in the edition next Wednesday.

If you have questions or need assistance, please call the Aspen to Parachute COVID-19 community hotline at 970-429-6186, or visit pitkincounty.com/1297/COVID-19. Stay healthy.