Town Talk: East One Snowmass moving closer to completion

A man walks into the east One Snowmass building March 2, 2020. The building is "substainstially completed," but its commercial spaces and the Snowmass Clinic will open later this spring (Maddie Vincent/Snowmass Sun).

Maddie Vincent/Snowmass Sun

The Snowmass Sun didn’t receive any questions to look into for this week’s Town Talk, so we looked into a question we posed ourselves: How close is the east One Snowmass building to being completed?

When the Sun looked at this question in January, Andy Gunion, managing partner with East West Partners, said the new Base Village building’s core and shell would be “substantially completed” by March 1.

On Feb. 29, Gunion said via email that East West Partners has largely met this goal, with all 11 of the building’s fractional, or “residence club,” units finished and fully furnished, and a final punch list of work on its 19 whole ownership residences set to wrap up over the next few weeks.

Gunion also said the east One Snowmass building owner and guest amenities, which include a private gym, pool deck and an Inspirato lounge for members and One Snowmass residents, will open this week.

While he said he was hesitant to speak on behalf of the building’s commercial tenants, Alux Spalon, Aspen JUS and King Yoga, on when they would open their doors to the public as each are on separate build-out schedules, Gunion expressed excitement with seeing this final piece of the Base Village core come together.

Alux Spalon and Aspen JUS officials could not be immediately reached for comment, but Aaron King of King Yoga said he hopes to have his studio — which will offer daily classes for adults and kids, teacher training for aspiring yogis and more — open by April 1. The new Snowmass Clinic is set to open in the east One Snowmass building after the ski season in April, as reported in January.

