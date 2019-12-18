Town Council approves CORE’s climate change art project for village this winter

Snowmass Town Hall.

Along with approving the new ordinance updating the town’s wildfire protection code, Town Council also unanimously approved a resolution Dec. 16 supporting the temporary installation of climate change-related art in the village this winter.

The art, which will take the form of a billboard with imagery and messaging that aim to inspire a different way of thinking about climate change, is set to be part of the Community Office for Resource Efficiency, or CORE’s annual “Imagine Climate: Creative perspectives on climate change” project.

CORE is a Roaring Fork Valley nonprofit that aims to help residents save energy and cut carbon emissions to mitigate climate change.

Last year, a solar-powered LED highway sign with the message “We Are the Asteroid” was displayed in Snowmass as part of the project.

This year, Lara Whitley, director of brand and creative strategy for CORE, said the nonprofit is collaborating with local artists and a company that created AIR-INK —which captures soot-based exhaust from cars and other emitters to make ink-based art products — to spark conversation about climate change across the Roaring Fork Valley.

“We are a science-based nonprofit that aims to catalyze climate conversations and action, and one of the strategies we use is art as a tool for social change,” Whitley said to Town Council on Dec. 16. “Art has the power to harness emotion in a way that science alone doesn’t.”

After Whitley’s presentation and a short video on AIR-INK, Town Council unanimously approved to host the billboard project from February 25 to March 25 somewhere in the village, and a town contribution of $1,500 from the 2020 Snowmass Arts Advisory Board budget to the project.

Whitley said CORE is working with Kelly Peters, local artist and owner of Straight Line Studio, to create the billboard, and that CORE will work with SAAB members to determine a village location for the temporary art installation.

