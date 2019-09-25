Town Briefs: East Snowmass Creek Bridge complete; S’mass local to be inducted in Aspen Hall of Fame

A provided image of the new bridge over East Snowmass Creek that helps connect the Ditch and East Snowmass trails.

Courtesy photo/Parks, Recreation

East Snowmass Creek Bridge completed

The East Snowmass Creek Bridge project was completed Sept. 20, Snowmass Parks, Recreation and Trails officials said.

According to Starr Jamison, town parks and trails manager, parks and White River National Forest Service officials have been working to build the wide, single-log bridge across East Snowmass Creek since Sept. 3.

The old bridge fell in 2014 and was never replaced due to funding and staffing constraints. Now five years later, after collaboration with the forest service and funding approval from Town Council, the bridge replacement is a reality.

Jamison said Roaring Fork volunteers and over a dozen Basalt High School football players helped put the new bridge in place in recent weeks.

Before the new bridge, trail users had to cross through East Snowmass Creek, which Jamison said was sometimes dangerous when water flows were high.

“I went out at the end of July and the creek was not passable at that time,” Jamison said. “The bridge will allow easier and earlier access.”

Equestrians will still be required to cross through East Snowmass Creek, Jamison said.

Golden Leaf Half Marathon and CU mountain biking this weekend

It’s going to be a competition-filled weekend in Snowmass Saturday and Sunday.

At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, trail runners will line up for the Golden Leaf Half Marathon, chosen by Trail Runner Magazine as one of “America’s 14 most scenic races.” This year’s race is sold out at 1,000 runners, who will start on Fanny Hill and wind along 13.1 miles of mountain trails and roads to Aspen’s Koch Park. Runner registration and bib pick-up will be located in the Westin Snowmass Resort.

Also starting Saturday is the University of Colorado mountain biking race series. For two days, student athletes will take to Snowmass Mountain for short track, downhill, cross-country and enduro competitions. The races will run most of the day and are free to attend. Spectators are encouraged to come out and cheer on the collegiate athletes.

Aspen Hall of Fame to induct Snowmass local

A longtime Snowmass local will be inducted into the Aspen Hall of Fame in January, organizers announced Sept. 19.

Sue Smedstad, who moved to the Aspen-Snowmass area in 1965, will be one of five inductees and is well known for dedicating herself to the health and well being of the Roaring Fork Valley community.

Smedstad worked for Aspen Skiing Co. until 1989 when she retired as its vice president of administration and focused on nonprofit work centered on health, human services and youth issues, according to an Aspen Hall of Fame statement.

She was a founding board member of several organizations, including Hospice of the Valley, Response, Aspen Youth Center, Aspen Community Foundation, Aspen Hall of Fame, Aspen Hope Center, Roaring Fork Leadership and Valley Partnership for Drug Prevention. Smedstad also heads an annual “Girls to Women, Women to Girls” conference for 13- and 14-year-old girls, the statement said.

For over 33 years, the Aspen Hall of Fame has honored more than 100 people like Smedstad for their contributions to the Aspen-Snowmass communities.

Smedstad, along with Barbara and Peter Guy, Dave Swersky and Rick Deane, will be inducted into the local hall of fame Jan. 18 at the Hotel Jerome.