History: Theater in S’mass, 1984

One b/w photograph of Jean Tafler and Dennis Cockrum in a scene from "Private Lives," presented by the Snowmass Repertory Theater. This image appeared in The Aspen Times on Jan. 31, 1985 on pg. 5B.

Devon Meyer | The Aspen Historical Society

“Snowmass will host pro theater group this winter,” announced The Aspen Times in fall of 1984. “A new professional organization has formed to fill the void left by the outgoing American Theater Company in Snowmass. Snowmass Repertory Theater has a theater, a winter schedule and now an artistic director. Next on the agenda is to hire actors and technical people and begin rehearsals in preparation for a Jan. 17 opening.

“While it might seem that the Aspen/Snowmass area already has more than its share of theater companies, this one has a different idea,” The Aspen Times continued. “Under the artistic direction of Michael Yeager, who has started similar companies in four other resort towns around the country, Snowmass Rep will run three different plays in true repertory fashion. That is, the plays will be run in rotation, so that each will be performed at least once and sometimes two or three times each week.”