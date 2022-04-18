The Drop-In: Snowmass Closing Weekend 2022 Pond Skim
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to race down a ski hill and skim over a pond to the snow on the other side? According to Urban Dictionary, pond skimming is “a time honored tradition at every ski mountain.” On this episode of The Drop-In, Kaya Williams is taking us along for a trip over the pond as she participates in her first-ever pond skim as part of the closing weekend festivities at Snowmass Ski Area.
Snowmass closed for the winter 21/22 season on April 17. Aspen Mountain is the only Aspen Skiing Co. mountain that remains open for lift-served skiing. Aspen’s closing day is set for April 24, 2022.
