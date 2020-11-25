Thanksgiving for the kitchen-averse
Snowmass Village restaurants take care of the turkey — and the table
For some home-grown gourmands, Thanksgiving is the most wonderful time of year: an opportunity to showcase hours of preparation, fine-tuned cooking techniques and beloved recipes for family and friends. For the kitchen-averse… not so much.
Good news for those that shudder at even the thought of preheating an oven this Thanksgiving: At least three Snowmass Village restaurants will offer prix fixe dining options to satisfy the appetite for turkey and gravy. And for those struck by last-minute kitchen inspiration, Clark’s Market in Snowmass Center will be open on Thanksgiving Day until 5 p.m.
Please note that seating may be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions; call in advance to check availability and make a reservation.
VICEROY SNOWMASS
130 Wood Rd., Snowmass Village
Starting at $69 per adult. Limited space available; call or text 970-618-9114 for additional information on seating options and pricing for younger diners under the age of 12.
THE ARTISAN
300 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village
$55 per adult and $20 per child age 14 and under. Call 970-923-2427 to make a reservation.
THREE PEAKS BAR AND GRILLE AT THE SNOWMASS CLUB
0239 Snowmass Club Cir., Snowmass Village
$85 for Snowmass Club members, $20 for children age 5-12, free for children under the age of 5. $99 for guests of club members; guests must be accompanied by a member to dine. Call 970-923-5600 for more information on availability.
