Snowmass History: Talented actors grace stage at Snowmass

One 5" x 8" b/w photograph of Casey Kizziah as Charlie, Peter Syvertsen as the Rev. David Marshall and Joan Schwenk as Catherine Simms in "The Foreigner" at Snowmass Repertory Theatre in the Aspen Times, July 31, 1986, pg. 16B.



The Snowmass Repertory Theatre and the Snowmass Festival of American Theatre brought some amazing actors to the area for renown stage performances in the 1980s. Actors who graced the local stage included Shaun Cassidy, Anita Dangler, Julia Duffy, Charles Durving, Rick Grove, Christine Jansen, David Leddingham, John Travolta and Lee Wilkof among many others. Casey Kizziah as Charlie, Peter Syvertsen as the Rev. David Marshall and Joan Schwenk as Catherine Simms performed in “The Foreigner” at the Snowmass Repertory Theatre held in the Hotel Wildwood. According to the July 31, 1986 Aspen Times it “is a skillfully crafted play. Shue’s playful, clever manipulation of dialogue, and the fun he obviously had with language stand alone to be admired.”